Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026
When marketing activities are automated using software, it is referred to as `marketing automation`. Repetitive activities like posting on social media platforms and email marketing are being increasingly automated, as it offers businesses dual benefits. A successful marketing automation strategy would also aim at reducing the number of customer friction points. Lead nurturing, personalized email marketing, campaign management, CRM integration, forms & landing pages, lead scoring, lead management and social media management are the important features of marketing automation. Growth in the global is set to be driven by rise of digital advertising, growing usage of the Internet and other technologies, and surging popularity of social media networks. Companies are increasingly relying on the digital media marketing techniques such as search engine marketing, social media marketing, online advertising and mobile advertising while continuing to engage in traditional channels to gain benefits of both the worlds. Ensuring that the brand stands available, relevant and consistent on social media is difficult for various companies. In addition, organizations are required to regularly update blogs and information while tracking trends, measuring effectiveness of social efforts and engaging with customers. These issues have paved way for social media automation solutions that allow companies to realize the power of marketing automation along with social media to drive gains.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Marketing Automation market. Cloud-based tools allow marketers to gain more control over their marketing and business content. These tools allow for the proper implementation of strategies independently without the need to rely on other departments.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $898.4 Million by 2026
The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$898.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$989.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. In the US, the COVID-19 pandemic onset led to a significant impact on digital advertising during the early part of 2020. However, in the second half of the year, the holiday season and ad spend by political parties aided in compensating for the losses registered earlier in the year. Digital ad spend therefore increased at a double-digit rate for the year. The increase in online shopping, home deliveries, and connected TV helped maintain the market`s growth. Thriving economies, growing employment opportunities, rising income levels, continuous development of cellular markets, rising 4G penetrations, and increasing spending power in major countries are driving growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Acoustic, L.P.
- ActiveCampaign, LLC
- Act-On Software, Inc.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- HubSpot, Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Keap
- Klaviyo Inc.
- Marketo Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Omnisend, LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SugarCRM
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- SharpSpring, Inc.
- Thryv, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Marketing Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Rise of Digital Advertising Provides the Cornerstone for the
Growth of Marketing Automation Strategies
As Digital Marketing Becomes Mainstream, Marketing Automation
Technologies Will Grow in Importance & Indispensability:
Global Opportunity for Digital Advertising and Marketing (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity’s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How Marketing & Advertising Are Impacted by the Pandemic &
What’s the New Normal?
Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook
(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times
Pushed by the Pandemic to Survive, Companies Scramble to Expand
Online Presence
Rise in Registered Domain Names Validates the Ongoing Shift to
Digital Platforms to Build Brand Visibility & Equity: Global
Market for Domain Names (In Millions of Cumulative Number of
Registered Domain Names) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and
2026
Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence
Marketing Automation - Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Social Media Marketing Becomes Mainstream, the Time is Ripe
for Adopting Automation Technology Solutions
Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions) As of April 2020
Here’s Why Social Media Marketing Automation is Gaining Popularity
Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the
Business Case for Marketing Automation
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
e-Commerce Vendors Step Up Adoption of Email Automation
Technology & Solutions
The Sheer Size of Email Users Makes Email Marketing a Potent
Marketing Outreach Strategy: Global Number of E-Mail Users (In
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with
Cutting Edge IVR Solutions
Customer Service Automation is the First Step Towards Shaping
Brand Experiences
Automated Telemarketing Gains in Favor
Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare
Industry
Prescription Refills Through IVR Gains Prominence in the
Competitive Pharmaceutical Retail Market
Big Data’s Role in Marketing Automation Gets Bigger
Chatbots or Virtual Assistants Rise Tall Over the Horizon
Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize
Customer Experiences
Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence as
Businesses Increasingly Reach Out Customers Via Digital
Channels
Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust
Opportunities for Mobile Marketing Automation
