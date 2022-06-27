New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Grids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799103/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Micro Grids Market to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2026
Microgrid refers to a local energy grid featuring control capability, enabling the microgrid to disconnect from the conventional grid and operate independently. Being a self-reliant energy system, a microgrid while continuing to operate by remaining connected to the main grid, and break off and start functioning independently whenever a power crisis occurs. With traditional utilities stretched to the breaking point due to rapid population growth, urbanization and demands of the digital age, microgrids are the future of smart and distributed energy generation and distribution. Growing complexity of ICT infrastructures and widespread deployment of high density computing infrastructures have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages. With the potential risk of power failures being IT system breakdown, loss of critical data, inability to provide customer services and business losses, among others, demand for sophisticated power distribution solutions will remain strong thus benefiting the adoption of microgrids. There is increased establishment of microgrids in areas rich in green sources of power such as photovoltaic (PV) and wind power. Independent microgrids are also growing in popularity because unlike grid connected systems there are no complex government permits and cooperation with utilities required.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Grids estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Micro Grids market. As investments in renewable energy rises, the demand for both grid connected and off-grid connected segments are expected to witness strong demand.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2026
The Micro Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Frequent power outages have become an unfortunate norm globally. While the phenomenon is more rampant across developing economies, developed regions are not alien to power outages, with the US experiencing more outages in comparison to other developed nations. The rise in microgrids established with the purpose of ensuring grid independence and leveling out power inconsistencies will therefore drive demand for microgrids. Renewable microgrids are especially important for developing countries like India with vast geographic lands and poor electrification in rural areas. Solar microgrids are especially on the rise in developing countries where a large of portion of the population has no access to a power grid.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd
- AMS
- Caterpillar
- Eaton Corporation Inc.
- GE’s Grid Solutions
- General Microgrids
- Heila Technologies
- Hitachi ABB Power Grids
- HOMER Energy LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Power Analytics Corporation
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Spirae, LLC
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799103/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Micro Grids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone
for Growth in the Market
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How the Energy Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Our
Energy Transition
Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Microgrid: Definition, Scope, Importance and Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on
Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pin Hopes on Microgrids to End
Black Outs
Bad Weather Conditions Accelerate Risk of Power Outages
Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide
by Region: 2020
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of
Sales of Affected Firms
Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of
Microgrids
Distributed Generation & Microgrids. Here?s What You Need to Know
Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Dual
Addressal of Environmental & Energy Sustainability Challenges
Drives Demand for Microgrids: Global Distributed Generation
(DG) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids
to Achieve Slated Energy Goals
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the
Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities
for Microgrids: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Private Sector Microgrids Rise Tall Over the Horizon to Offer
Exciting Opportunities for Growth
Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for Infrastructure
Development Drives Private Participation & Investments in
Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids: Cumulative Global
Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)
U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)
Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid
Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy
Terrain
Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that Makes
Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient & Practically
Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Projected Net
Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the
Period 2019 to 2024
Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in
Community Microgrids
Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control
Systems Grow in Popularity
IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management
IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning Microgrids
into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy Efficiency &
Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT Investments in
the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Spurs the Popularity &
Operational Feasibility Microgrids
Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid
Control System
Global Market for Microgrid Control Systems (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids, a Major Trend of Note
The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion the Rise of
Blockchain Microgrids: Global Value of Blockchain Investments
in the Energy Industry (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening
Robust Outlook for EVs Creates a Parallel Rise in Microgrids
for Fleet Electrification
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Microgrids: Number
of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2019
and 2022
Role of Microgrids in Fleet Electrification
Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of
Microgrids
Can COVID-19 Provide a Launchpad for the Rise of Home/
Residential Microgrid?
COVID-19 Induced Transition to Work-From-Home & Online
Education Shifts Focus on Electricity Reliability
Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift Towards Remote
Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Stepping Up the Value of
Reliable and Uninterrupted Electricity: WFM Employees as a %
of the Total Workforce
The Time is Ripe for Hybrid Microgrid. Here?s Why
Microgrids Crucial for a Low Carbon Future
COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts
Moving towards Low-Carbon Future with Microgrids
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grid
Connected by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Grid Connected by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Grid Connected by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Grid Connected by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Off-Grid Connected by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Off-Grid Connected by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Remote by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Remote by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Educational Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Educational Institutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Educational Institutes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Micro Grids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Micro Grids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government,
Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Micro Grids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Micro Grids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Micro Grids by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote,
Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes,
Military and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Micro Grids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Micro Grids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Micro Grids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government,
Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Micro Grids by Connectivity -
Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial,
Government, Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government, Educational
Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Micro Grids by Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid
Connected - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Grid
Connected and Off-Grid Connected for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Micro Grids by End-Use - Remote, Commercial &
Industrial, Government, Educational Institutes, Military and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro Grids by
End-Use - Remote, Commercial & Industrial, Government,
Educational Institutes, Military and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Micro Grids
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Remote,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799103/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________