Global Micro Grids Market to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2026



Microgrid refers to a local energy grid featuring control capability, enabling the microgrid to disconnect from the conventional grid and operate independently. Being a self-reliant energy system, a microgrid while continuing to operate by remaining connected to the main grid, and break off and start functioning independently whenever a power crisis occurs. With traditional utilities stretched to the breaking point due to rapid population growth, urbanization and demands of the digital age, microgrids are the future of smart and distributed energy generation and distribution. Growing complexity of ICT infrastructures and widespread deployment of high density computing infrastructures have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages. With the potential risk of power failures being IT system breakdown, loss of critical data, inability to provide customer services and business losses, among others, demand for sophisticated power distribution solutions will remain strong thus benefiting the adoption of microgrids. There is increased establishment of microgrids in areas rich in green sources of power such as photovoltaic (PV) and wind power. Independent microgrids are also growing in popularity because unlike grid connected systems there are no complex government permits and cooperation with utilities required.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Grids estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Micro Grids market. As investments in renewable energy rises, the demand for both grid connected and off-grid connected segments are expected to witness strong demand.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2026



The Micro Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Frequent power outages have become an unfortunate norm globally. While the phenomenon is more rampant across developing economies, developed regions are not alien to power outages, with the US experiencing more outages in comparison to other developed nations. The rise in microgrids established with the purpose of ensuring grid independence and leveling out power inconsistencies will therefore drive demand for microgrids. Renewable microgrids are especially important for developing countries like India with vast geographic lands and poor electrification in rural areas. Solar microgrids are especially on the rise in developing countries where a large of portion of the population has no access to a power grid.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

AMS

Caterpillar

Eaton Corporation Inc.

GE’s Grid Solutions

General Microgrids

Heila Technologies

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

HOMER Energy LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Power Analytics Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Spirae, LLC

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation







Micro Grids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone

for Growth in the Market

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

How the Energy Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Our

Energy Transition

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Microgrid: Definition, Scope, Importance and Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on

Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pin Hopes on Microgrids to End

Black Outs

Bad Weather Conditions Accelerate Risk of Power Outages

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide

by Region: 2020

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$

Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of

Sales of Affected Firms

Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of

Microgrids

Distributed Generation & Microgrids. Here?s What You Need to Know

Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) in Dual

Addressal of Environmental & Energy Sustainability Challenges

Drives Demand for Microgrids: Global Distributed Generation

(DG) Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids

to Achieve Slated Energy Goals

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis

Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the

Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities

for Microgrids: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Private Sector Microgrids Rise Tall Over the Horizon to Offer

Exciting Opportunities for Growth

Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for Infrastructure

Development Drives Private Participation & Investments in

Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids: Cumulative Global

Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)

U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid

Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy

Terrain

Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that Makes

Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient & Practically

Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global Projected Net

Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the

Period 2019 to 2024

Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in

Community Microgrids

Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control

Systems Grow in Popularity

IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management

IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by Turning Microgrids

into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing Energy Efficiency &

Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of IoT Investments in

the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Spurs the Popularity &

Operational Feasibility Microgrids

Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid

Control System

Global Market for Microgrid Control Systems (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids, a Major Trend of Note

The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion the Rise of

Blockchain Microgrids: Global Value of Blockchain Investments

in the Energy Industry (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening

Robust Outlook for EVs Creates a Parallel Rise in Microgrids

for Fleet Electrification

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Microgrids: Number

of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2019

and 2022

Role of Microgrids in Fleet Electrification

Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of

Microgrids

Can COVID-19 Provide a Launchpad for the Rise of Home/

Residential Microgrid?

COVID-19 Induced Transition to Work-From-Home & Online

Education Shifts Focus on Electricity Reliability

Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift Towards Remote

Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Stepping Up the Value of

Reliable and Uninterrupted Electricity: WFM Employees as a %

of the Total Workforce

The Time is Ripe for Hybrid Microgrid. Here?s Why

Microgrids Crucial for a Low Carbon Future

COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts

Moving towards Low-Carbon Future with Microgrids



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



