For Financial Firms, ACAMS Summit Offers Map to Avoid Money-Laundering Risks Ahead

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With new regulations waiting in the wings and emerging financial-crime risks on the horizon, compliance professionals have the chance to turn looming challenges into opportunities by attending the ACAMS AML Risk Management & Securities Summit on June 29th in New York City. For compliance practitioners in the banking, securities, and wealth-management sectors, this one-day training and networking event will outline anti-financial crime (AFC) and sanctions best practices from high-level subject-matter experts, including representatives of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and many of the region’s largest financial institutions, FinTech companies, and law firms.

The summit will also feature fireside chats with the newly confirmed NYSDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris and FINRA’s Vice President of Enforcement Investigations Terence Bohan and Senior Director and Strategic Lead Jamie Udinson.

The summit’s speakers will offer guidance on how to mitigate a broad array of compliance risks, including implementing defenses against rapid cross-border transfers linked to organized cybercrime groups, integrating ESG protocols into risk-management models to identify human trafficking and environmental crimes, and drafting policies to reduce exposure to new trade and economic sanctions targeting Russia and other state-actors.

“As America’s largest commercial hub, New York has a special place in the global compliance sector with unique regulatory challenges for financial institutions that conduct business in U.S. dollars,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “With financial crime and sanctions-evasion schemes on the rise around the world, it’s more important than ever for banks and securities firms to understand where their compliance risks lie and how to best mitigate them.”

“That’s why we’re encouraging attendees to come ready with questions and asking speakers to offer practical guidance that can be implemented to protect institutions from regulatory penalties and reputational harm,” he said. “Whether you’re interested in the impact of FINRA’s new examination report, looking to train staff on investigating complex offshore transfers, or trying to shield your institution from meme-stock market manipulation schemes, you will come away from the summit more knowledgeable and more prepared to face the risks ahead.”

The full program of the summit can be found here.

