New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Gensets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799054/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Offshore Support Vessels Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Offshore Support Vessels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$607.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$723 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Cummins India Ltd.
- Deutz AG
- Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.
- Kohler Co.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
- Sole Diesel
- Valley Power Systems
- Wartsila Corporation
- Yanmar Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799054/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Marine Gensets
Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook
Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth
Diesel Fuel Dominates Market
Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Marine Gensets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for
Marine Gensets
World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion
Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in
Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World
Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Steady Growth in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier
Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel
Type: 2017 & 2018
Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight
Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International
Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years
2011 through 2018
World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes,
Influencing Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market
World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for
the Years 2017 through 2020
Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine
Gensets Market
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight
tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014,
2016 and 2018
Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand
for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs
Offshore Exploration & Production Capital Expenditure in US$
Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario
in the FPSO Industry
A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects
Worldwide
Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents
Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market
Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2021 and 2024
Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019,
2020, 2023 & 2026
Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets
Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to
Achieve Energy Savings
Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy
Efficiency
Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review
Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator
Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on
Designing of Efficient Gensets
Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected
Starters
Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs
Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent
for Diesel Gensets
Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Vessels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Commercial Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vessels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense Vessels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Defense Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense Vessels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore Support Vessels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Offshore Support Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Support
Vessels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Vessel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Vessel Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Vessel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel Fuel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Diesel Fuel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel Fuel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Fuel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Gas Fuel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Fuel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Fuel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hybrid Fuel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Fuel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels,
Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel Type -
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other
Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas
Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels,
Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel Type -
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other
Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Vessel
Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support
Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel
and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid
Fuel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel,
Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Marine Gensets by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid
Fuel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets
by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel,
Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore
Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Vessel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels
and Other Vessel Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Fuel - Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Marine Gensets by Fuel -
Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel and Hybrid Fuel Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Marine Gensets by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas
Fuel and Hybrid Fuel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Marine Gensets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine Gensets by Vessel Type - Commercial Vessels, Defense
Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels and Other Vessel Types -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799054/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________