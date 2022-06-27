New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799027/?utm_source=GNW
Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market to Reach $958 Million by 2026
Low voltage industrial controls not only efficiently control machines and cut back on energy usage, but also ensure safety. Growth in the global is set to be driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization; popularity and adoption of renewable sources of energy; growing renovation, expansion works in distribution and transmission network; and increasing demand for electrical distribution systems that are safe and secure. Another key factor that is anticipated to drive long term growth is the use of industrial controls by the technology applications and devices market, which is witnessing growing demand, in turn causing the demand to increase for industrial controls. The low voltage industrial controls market also stands to benefit from the push towards energy efficient systems. Meanwhile, market growth will also be strengthened due to the rising demand for fuses, enclosure, change-over switches, residual current devices and several other switching systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Voltage Industrial Controls estimated at US$737.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$958 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Circuit Breakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$372.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contactors & Relays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Low Voltage Industrial Controls market. Circuit breakers, used to control the abrupt increase and decrease in the supply of current to electrical devices, is the largest segment, driven by widespread use in the electrical devices market and escalating demand from smart city and other projects. A contactor may be defined as an electrically operated switch, designed for making or breaking contacts, which a traditional switch also does. However, its difference from a conventional switch is that it has an electromagnet to hold all contacts and functions like a relay. Relays are switches used primarily to protect equipment and come with two circuits namely, control and power circuits.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $170.5 Million by 2026
The Low Voltage Industrial Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.36% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$170.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$181.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Widespread adoption of LV industrial control systems in the US is mainly attributed to large manufacturing base, wider preference for advanced technology solutions in manufacturing environments, and federal regulations governing the manufacturing ecosystem. Another key market, China has rapidly transformed into a manufacturing hub, led primarily by rapidly flourishing infrastructural and industrial sector. Anticipated steady economic growth and rising GDP, favorable government policies, and rapid industrialization bodes well for the growth of LV industrial control systems in the country.
Motor Starters Segment to Reach $172.9 Million by 2026
A motor starter finds use in safely starting and shutting down a motor, while also reversing its direction. An electrical device somewhat similar to relays, a motor starter switches and shuts off power, while also providing protection from both overcurrent and low voltage situations in motors. In the global Motor Starters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Chint Group Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- WEG S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact on the Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP and LV Industrial Controls
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Limited Market Opportunities Amid Subdued Industrial Activity
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q
2020, & 2Q 2020
Business Climate Indicator (BCI) in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
An Introduction to Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Controls
Circuit Breaker
Contactors & Relays
Motor Starters
Thermal Overload Relays
LV Industrial Controls: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Application:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Process
Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
and Other Applications
Effects of the Pandemic
Recent Market Activity
While Developed Regions Lead the LV industrial control
Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future
Growth
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
Analysis by Product Type: Circuit Breakers, the Largest Segment
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Product (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays,
and Other Products
Low Voltage Industrial Controls - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Process Industry & Manufacturing: Major End-Use Verticals
Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019 through 2023
Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Sector
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,
Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover:
Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
for April, July & December 2020
Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)
for the Years 2018 and 2038
Automation Trends Favor Growth
Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Low Voltage Sensor Technology for Easy Monitoring and Control
of Energy Sources
IoT Sensors Improve Functionality of Industrial Controls
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Increased Role of Automation in Automotive Industry Augurs Well
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Sustained Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Mining Sector Bodes Well
Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion in
the Long-Term
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Circuit Breakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Breakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactors & Relays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Contactors & Relays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Contactors & Relays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Starters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Motor Starters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor Starters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Overload Relays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermal Overload Relays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Overload Relays
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Industrial Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor
Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process
Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Industrial Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
