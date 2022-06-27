A renewed version of the Information Memorandum for the programme for the offering of Notes has been approved and a new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB has been registered

English Lithuanian

A renewed version of Information Memorandum for the programme for the offering of Notes of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, guaranteed by the Republic of Lithuania, was approved by the Management Board on 27 June 2022.

A new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities on 27 June 2022.

A renewed version of Information Memorandum for the programme for the offering of Notes of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB. the new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB.

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt

