EY Announces Stephen Bailey of ExecOnline as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award Winner

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Stephen Bailey, Co-founder and CEO of ExecOnline, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New York Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Bailey based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“I founded ExecOnline with the mission of changing the face of leadership, of connecting all leaders to their future potential. It has been humbling and amazing to see how this mission is impacting lives,” said Stephen Bailey. “I truly feel honored to lead the 300 people at ExecOnline who are changing the world, and bringing my vision to life. And I am grateful to my three co-founders, Julia Alexander, Barry Goldberg, and Mark Ozer, who dared to believe that we could – and should – lead the way.”

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to tens of thousands of leaders in more than 100 countries, and meaningful impact for enterprises for over a decade. Bailey has continued to forge the path for accessible and equitable leadership development, as a thought leader, in his company’s groundbreaking efforts and innovative technology-based solutions, and through the work of the Development Equity Council he founded.

As a New York award winner, Bailey will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as Daymond John of FUBU, Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc., James Park of Fitbit, and Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In New York, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Marsh, ADP, DLA Piper, Empire Valuation Consultants, and Morgan Lewis.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline connects all leaders to their future potential. Since 2012, ExecOnline has delivered career-enhancing opportunities to more than 65,000 leaders in more than 100 countries, and meaningful impact for enterprises through partnerships with the world’s top business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UVA Darden School of Business, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton and Yale. As a Forbes “Technology Company to Watch,” our proprietary Learn by Doing with Impact methodology combines market-driven input with an applied learning approach for maximum impact aligned to what leaders and their organizations need – today and in the future. Follow ExecOnline on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit execonline.com to learn more.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

