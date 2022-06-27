New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Dynamic Range Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283432/?utm_source=GNW

It increases the image quality and generates a high-resolution image regardless of size. It also improves the quality of the viewing experience. In comparison to 4K UHD and HD technologies, the great dynamic range necessitates a large amount of bandwidth to transfer data to other devices. Large data, on the other hand, can be sent across a communication route with a set bandwidth and higher compression. HDR adds a few additional characteristics to current TVs, including higher brightness, brighter color, and officially cheaper pricing.



The increased adoption of smartphones, as well as the expanding use of the internet and social media sites, are driving market expansion. Furthermore, increasing demand for improved recording and display devices with superior capabilities, as well as rising income, is expected to expand with time, positively impacting the high dynamic range market. Also, the increased use of HDR technology for sound recording, digital imaging, 3D rendering, video, and photography contributes significantly to the market’s growth and expansion. Aside from that, the growing user base of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and others encourages the adoption of HDR technology for online streaming, resulting in the rapid growth of the HDR business.



One of the primary drivers of the high dynamic range market is the continued desire for large screen displays with high resolution. In addition, rising smartphone penetration, great potential for digital photography, and an increase in on-demand content delivery services all contribute to the high dynamic range market’s growth. The industry is predicted to rise in the next few years due to increased demand for large screen displays with higher resolution.



COVID-19 Impact



Following COVID-19, the high dynamic range market is expected to increase. The pandemic has had a little negative influence on market growth, as supply chain disruptions have made it difficult for display makers to build and distribute their products. Since there were also nationwide lockdowns in most countries, there was a severe shortage of staff and hence the production of displays could not take place. Due to a lack of logistics support, labor shortages, and quarantine procedures, Omdia Display, one of China’s largest display producers, experienced a major decline in its overall display production.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Adoption of Smartphones



One of the key drivers of this market’s growth is the rising demand for smartphones. Technological advancements, rising purchasing power, increased affordability of devices with additional features, and increasing IoT penetration have all boosted demand for smartphones, positively impacting the HDR market. According to a joint report produced by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and KPMG in July 2020, India would have 829 million smartphone users by 2022. Top smartphone manufacturers are offering new products that enable sophisticated features, such as HDR cameras and display standards, in response to the increased demand for smart devices with advanced capabilities. For example, Samsung released the Galaxy M42 5G, its first mid-segment 5G device, in April 2021.



Increasing Popularity of Social Networks and Photography, & Growing Demand for HD Content



The popularity of photography is expanding, as the use of social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Telegram, and others is rising. According to a recent Facebook investor report, the network has 2.701 billion monthly active users, 1.785 billion daily active users, and 3.14 billion active users utilizing at least one of Facebook’s key products every month. The age range of 25 to 34 years old accounts for the majority of active users. Furthermore, as the number of formal and informal social gatherings grows, capturing and sharing significant moments with a high-quality photograph or video with better sound recording and picture quality has become increasingly important for the millennial generation, which is driving the adoption rate of HDR technology



Market Restraining Factors



Storage and Other Problems While Shooting in HDR



Although the HDR market is expanding at a quick pace, there are several drawbacks that could limit the industry’s growth throughout the forecast period. One of the primary drawbacks of this technology is that HDR images take up a lot of storage space on devices, causing the memory to get clogged. Apart from that, taking a snapshot or a shot with HDR technology is difficult without a tripod and bracketing. Further, the software is always necessary to construct the final image of such HDR shots, and it produces a lot of noise, necessitating further processing refinement.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Capturing Devices and Display Devices. The display segment procured a substantial revenue share in the high dynamic range market in 2021. This is due to an increase in the use of high dynamic range solutions in a variety of display devices, including Blu-Ray players, televisions, projectors, set-top boxes, and laptops and tablets. An increase in demand for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications also contributes to the segment’s growth. Due to the strong acceptance rate of this product across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors for entertainment and security surveillance applications, the market for display devices maintained the largest high dynamic range market share.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Entertainment, Video Streaming, and Gaming. The entertainment acquired the largest revenue share in the high dynamic range market in 2021. High-dynamic-range television (HDR or HDR-TV) is a technique that improves the signal received by displays. Entertainment channels use this technology to provide their viewers with HDR content. The intensity and colors of films and photos are represented differently in HDR signals. It enables more vivid colors, brighter and more detailed highlights, deeper and more detailed shadows, and a broader range of hues. Compatible screens can get a higher-quality image source owing to HDR. It has no effect on the intrinsic features of a display. Since not all HDR displays are created equal, HDR videos will seem different depending on the display.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into HDR10+, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma, 4K, and Others. The HDR10 procured a substantial revenue share in the high dynamic range market in 2021. HDR10 was created by the Consumer Technology Association and is fully free and open source. This means that any display maker can implement the standard and promote HDR10 content compatibility. The name of the specification comes from the suggestion of 10-bit panels in the standard. HDR10 also gives displays metadata, which describes the brightness and color levels of a specific piece of material. In order words, it’s simply a set of maximum and lowest brightness settings applied to the entire video file. HDR10 has established the de facto baseline benchmark for both displays and content because of a long early-mover advantage and very minimal technological requirements. HDR10 is supported by practically all major brands of televisions, as well as numerous streaming services, UHD Blu-ray releases, and previous-generation gaming consoles.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the largest revenue share in the high dynamic range market in 2021. This can be ascribed to the availability of multiple video streaming software suppliers in the United States, as well as growing company knowledge of the benefits of video streaming solutions. Furthermore, rising investments in a variety of technologies like IoT, AI, AR, big data, and VR, as well as the rising rate of use of cloud services, are expected to boost the regional video streaming software market during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. are the forerunners in the High Dynamic Range Market. Companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Canon, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Sony Corporation, Canon, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(Samsung Group), LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Nikon Corporation, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and OmniVision Technologies, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in High Dynamic Range Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Acquisitions:



Jul-2021: Canon entered into a partnership with IBM Japan, an American multinational technology corporation. The partnership aimed to promote the visual and performing arts with the use of volumetric video technology.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: Samsung launched MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, all of these featuring improved picture and sound quality. These televisions also offer more screen size options, an upgraded interface, and customizable accessories. These screens brought Samsung closer to achieving its vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’, with its vivid images, enthralling sounds, and hyper-personalized experiences.



Dec-2021: Samsung Electronics released the update, which enabled its select 2022 4K and 8K TVs to support the new HDR10+ GAMING standard. The update gave an immersive and ultra-responsive HDR gaming experience to gamers. This new standard was created by HDR10+ Technologies to provide game developers the equipment they needed to offer gamers a compelling and consistent HDR gaming experience without the need for manual calibration across a variety of display technologies for various input sources, including consoles, PCs, and more.



Dec-2021: Canon released the New 4K HDR Professional Reference Display DP-V1830, a 4K HDR professional-grade display. The display combines the extraordinary performance of pre-existing FHD/ 4K models with deep black levels, high luminance, wide viewing angles, and a broad color gamut. The HDR-capable display also has rack mount compatibility.



Sep-2021: Sony released the BRAVIA Professional Displays with the BZ series, providing extraordinary features and rock-solid reliability to fulfill the demands of B2B users. These displays combine vivid, beautiful 4K HDR pictures with business-friendly features, and they portray Sony’s commitment to brilliant design and innovation that serves both form and function.



Jun-2021: Sony Semiconductor Solutions released the IMX585, a 1/1.2-type 4K-resolution CMOS image sensor, which can be used in security cameras. These image sensors provide around 8 times the dynamic range of conventional model*1 in a single exposure. This product utilizes Sony’s proprietary “STARVIS™ 2” technology that offers high sensitivity and high dynamic range (HDR) using back-illuminated pixel technology specially designed for security cameras causing an 88 dB dynamic range, approximately 8 times that of conventional 1/1.2-type 4K-resolution image sensor*1 in a single exposure.



Apr-2021: Apple unveiled the next generation of Apple TV 4K, the TV is capable of giving high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision. The television is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip that offers a substantial improvement in video decoding, audio processing, and graphics performance. The television comes with a newly designed Siri Remote, which makes it simpler to watch movies and shows on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls.



Oct-2020: Apple launched the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, both smartphones equipped with 5G capabilities and a LiDAR scanner. Bot of the iPhone 12 Pro models arrive with a new design and the biggest edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays on an iPhone yet. The displays are protected by the novel and extremely durable Ceramic Shield front cover.



Sep-2020: FUJIFILM North America Corporation launched the FUJINON Premista 19-45mm T2.9 lightweight wide cinema zoom lens. These lens are for large format sensor cameras, as well as preview the SK35-700mm telephoto PL mount box lens.



Aug-2020: Canon launched the LI7050, a new 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor with the capacity to capture color images in full HD even in low-light environments as dark as 0.08 lux1. The rise of IoT technologies has generated growing demand for network and industrial-use cameras in particular, cameras that can record in full HD as well as nighttime color capturing. In addition, Canon’s LI7050 is compact and yet makes color video recording in full-HD in low light feasible.



Jun-2020: OMNIVISION Technologies launched the OX03C10 ASIL-C automotive image sensor. This sensor is the world’s premier for viewing applications that combines a large 3.0 micron pixel size with a high dynamic range (HDR) of 140 dB and the best LED flicker mitigation (LFM) performance for viewing applications with minimized motion artifacts. This product was the first viewing image sensor with HDR and LFM, which could provide 1920 x 1280p resolution at the highest rate of 60 frames per second (fps), allowing more design flexibility and faster camera-view switching for drivers.



Jan-2020: Nikon introduced Nikon D780, a Nikon FX-format digital SLR camera. The D780 camera is a high-performance digital SLR capable of many superior functions received from previous professional models. It has an advanced autofocusing (AF) system for which 51 focus points have been adopted for viewfinder shooting.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Capturing Devices



• Display Devices



By Application



• Entertainment



• Video Streaming



• Gaming



By Type



• HDR10+



• HDR10



• Dolby Vision



• Hybrid Log-Gamma



• 4K



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Apple, Inc.



• Sony Corporation



• Canon, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(Samsung Group)



• LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation)



• Nikon Corporation



• Casio Computer Co., Ltd.



• Olympus Corporation



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• OmniVision Technologies, Inc.



