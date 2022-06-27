Signals Intelligence Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 19,719 Million by 2030, At a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market size was valued at USD 13,745 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected years and reach a market size of USD 19,719 Million by 2030.



Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) is the method for collecting information or data through signal interception. SIGINT is becoming increasingly important as a component of command-and-control systems, public security and safety activities, and situational awareness. By capturing data such as emails, voice conversations, texts, and other communications, SIGINT can provide real-time actionable intelligence. Signal intelligence is the process of transmitting and receiving data by acquiring and analyzing the target's electronic signals and communications. Moreover, with the increasing use of shifting accelerations and frequency transmissions for intelligence tactics, this information is becoming the foundation for military and defense systems, aerial surveillance, security measures, and security monitoring. These systems enable the gathering of critical information on global terrorist organizations and their activities.

SIGINT Market Report Coverage:

Market Global SIGINT Market Market Size 2021 USD 13,745 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 19,719 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.3% Analysis Period 2018 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Raytheon Company, ThinkRF Corp., and Harris Corporation. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Covid-19 Impact on the Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

Since its outbreak, the Covid-19 epidemic has proven disastrous for a variety of sectors and businesses around the world. The subsequent shutdowns imposed by several countries aggravated the issue by hampering global production systems. In contrast, the signals intelligence (SIGINT) sector has been an exception. The rising usage of government monitoring techniques, particularly via mobile phone applications, has raised the demand for signal intelligence systems. As a result, despite the epidemic, the market for signals intelligence (SIGINT) is likely to grow dramatically.

Global SIGINT Market Growth Aspects

The signals intelligence (SIGINT) market is expected to grow greatly throughout the anticipated period of time due to current trends such as an increase in terrorist attacks, rising defense spending by major countries, and the upgrading of an antiquated defense mechanism. Furthermore, increased investments by the commercial, public, and government organizations in the creation and innovation of signals intelligence for the defense sector are expected to boost market growth during the analyzed period. Additionally, the growing requirement for information governance is likely to drive significant market growth throughout the forecast period. Despite this, the expensive cost of implementing a signals intelligence system and the limited number of competitors may hinder business growth in the coming years.

SIGINT is critical to government and defense authorities. Furthermore, in recent years, SIGINT technologies have expanded their scope to include radio frequency band mapping, jamming, eavesdropping, marine domain awareness, and computer hackers. SIGINT systems are used to increase protection and security in a range of sectors. The system is divided into two broad groups based on the sort of information obtained: COMINT and ELINT. COMINT, or communication intelligence, is a signaling system used to relay information between people during a conversation. The signal is often in the form of electromagnetic/acoustic waves. Electronic intelligence, or ELINT, is a method of transporting information that is not directly used in communication systems. Furthermore, as technology has advanced, signal intelligence is being compiled utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones.

Global SIGINT Market Segmentation

The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. Based on the type, the market is divided into electronic intelligence (ELINT), and communications intelligence (COMINT). Based on the application, the market is separated into airborne, naval, ground, cyber, and space.

Global SIGINT Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest yearly growth rate because of increased border concerns with neighboring countries and growing security concerns. Technological improvements and quickly growing economies have contributed to an increase in SIGINT expenditures in the region. Improving defense capabilities and a greater focus on this industry in the Asia-Pacific market by domestic and international providers’ present growth prospects during the projected period. In addition, political squabbles, expanding insurgent groups, and terrorist attacks are driving up market demand for SIGINT technology. Furthermore, this expansion can be attributed to increasing funding for the implementation of SIGINT products by regional authorities. Furthermore, both internationally and domestically competitors have increased their concentration.

Signals Intelligence Market Players

Some key players covered global in the signals intelligence (SIGINT) industry are General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Raytheon Company, ThinkRF Corp., and Harris Corporation.

