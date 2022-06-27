Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 27.06.2022

Mariehamn, FINLAND

Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares

27.06.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Date27.06.2022 
Exchange

Bourse trade 		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount        189 
Average price/share29.9206EUR
Highest price/share30.0000EUR
Lowest price/share29.9000EUR
Total price5,654.99EUR
   

 

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 27.06.2022:

  

ALBBV 13,632		 

 

 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

 

