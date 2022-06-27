English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

27.06.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 27.06.2022





Date 27.06.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 189 Average price/share 29.9206 EUR Highest price/share 30.0000 EUR Lowest price/share 29.9000 EUR Total price 5,654.99 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 27.06.2022:





ALBBV 13,632

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment