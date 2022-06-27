OnTrak Software Announces Management Promotions, New Sales and Development Team Members

Cincinnati, OH, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- OnTrak Software today announced that it continues to grow its sales and product teams in response to ongoing national demand among beverage-alcohol distributors.



Among the team’s latest additions, Samantha (Sam) Heilman joined OnTrak as a Mobile Applications Developer and Dan Nolan was named to the new role of Director of Sales. Both are based in the company’s Cincinnati office. The new positions further the company’s commitment to enhancing beverage distributors’ ability to efficiently track POS data, measure POS costs and market share as well as manage supplier bill-backs and draught line cleaning compliance.

Ms. Heilman, a recent graduate of Case Western Reserve University, will focus on mobile development and serve an integral role in the ongoing innovation within the OnTrak products used by thousands of sales representatives, marketing professionals and warehouse personnel across the country. She is excited to join the OnTrak team, and is looking forward to improving customers' experience by giving them mobile apps that make it easier for them to use OnTrak’s products on the go.

Mr. Nolan previously ran Nolan Entrepreneurial Ventures and brings years of experience in the software and services industry, with a proven track record of establishing and managing high-level customer and partner relationships with a wide variety of organizations in various industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Ohio University.

As the newest addition to OnTrak’s sales team, Nolan states, “Having spent almost 30 years in the software industry, I’m looking forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to help shape the future direction of what is an already a very successful organization for the past 15 years. I thrive on understanding what our prospects and clients are struggling with and exploring how OnTrak can become a partner to provide unique POS marketing solutions that will have a real, measurable impact on the business.”

In additional personnel moves, OnTrak promoted two long-standing team members to new roles.

Rick Flagg, who joined OnTrak in 2008, was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will continue to lead the product development team and will oversee company operations. Rick joined OnTrak after a successful career consulting with Fortune 1000 companies in the Greater Cincinnati, OH, Lexington, KY and Greater Detroit, MI markets. His entrepreneurial drive caused the creation of a boutique custom development consulting organization during the dot com explosion of the late 1990’s. He has experience designing and creating workgroup applications as well as enterprise-level systems.

Danessa Ison was named Vice President of Administration. She has been with the company since 2006 and will expand her valuable role overseeing all administrative functions within the organization. An alumna of Liberty University in Virginia, Ms. Ison originally joined OnTrak in the role of Office Manager and has played a vital role in the company’s growth ever since.

“Even amidst the current economic uncertainties, our business continues to grow and innovate, as our software solutions serve as the backbone of beverage distributors’ ability to not only serve their clients, but also expand their offerings,” said Mark Fullerton, president at OnTrak Software. “I’m pleased to announce the addition of Sam and Dan to our team, and the elevation of Danessa and Rick, as it further accelerates our development, customer service, and enables us to address distributors’ ever-expanding needs.”

