Velocity Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on June 24, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.



Votes representing 115,802,047 shares were cast, representing 72.25% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below.

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour Number of Directors 115,802,047 100% Keith Henderson 115,802,047 100% Mark Cruise 115,802,047 100% Daniel Marinov 115,802,047 100% Michael Hoffman 115,802,047 100% Chris Batalha 115,802,047 100% Appointment of Auditor 115,802,047 100% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 115,802,047 100%

2021 ESG Report

The Company has published its 2021 ESG Report (the “Report”), which is available for download on the Velocity Minerals web site. In the 2021 ESG report we maintain our focus on reducing emissions, protecting diversity, as well as the safety and training of our people. The 2021 report has been expanded to include, among many activities, volunteering at Earth Day, establishing honeybees at our project, providing healthcare to employees, and receiving international standards (ISO) certification for Environmental Management, Occupational Health & Safety Management, and Quality Management Systems.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is an exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging district produce concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino project, a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik project, a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property, which includes the Makedontsi project, and a 100% interest in the Iglika property. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team’s experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

