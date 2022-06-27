Noridian Partners with RELI Group on Medicare Contract to Reduce Fraud

FARGO, N.D., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has partnered with management consulting firm RELI Group, to assess and verify provider ownership information in Medicare programs. As the sub-contractor, Noridian is closely collaborating with RELI Group, the prime contractor, to establish a process to ensure information is accurate and meets the Center for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) approval requirements. The work between Noridian and RELI Group will prevent and detect abuse and fraud, ensuring beneficiaries use credible providers.



“One of Noridian’s main goals is to enable access to health care through our work. However, it’s crucial the care is coming from trusted providers so people can feel confident their health is being put first,” said Troy Aswege, senior vice president of operations at Noridian. “We’re honored to work with RELI Group to connect reliable providers with the millions of people who rely on Medicare for access to health care.”

The contract covers all providers enrolled in Medicare Part A, Part B and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) insurance programs. The main objectives of the contract are verifying provider ownership information provided by CMS against the Secretary of State (SOS) website, and verifying the findings with the Provider Enrollment, Chain, and Ownership System (PECOS). In addition, RELI Group will develop a standard operating procedure with support from Noridian for each state to effectively validate ownership information on the CMS enrollment application.

“We place the highest value in supporting CMS in maintaining the dependability of overseeing national and state-based fraud, waste and abuse initiatives across payment programs,” said Scott Bonney, Vice President of Health Information Technology at RELI Group. “Noridian is a valued partner for RELI on this project because they share in our passion for improving healthcare for the nation and they bring proven expertise in Medicare and Medicaid provider enrollment and management.”

Noridian continues to execute its strategy of supporting efforts that enable access to health care, including partnering with small businesses. The company is committed to working with businesses who value high-quality standards, constant innovation, service excellence, responsible stewardship, integrity and effective collaboration.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.



About RELI Group, Inc.

RELI Group Inc., a HUBZone and 8(a) Small Business, is a management consulting firm that supports federal, state and local programs in the health, safety and security sectors. Since our inception in 2013, RELI has provided innovative technological and security solutions that serve and improve the lives of American citizens. RELI has successfully supported prime contracts at federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and the Transportation Security Administration. RELI employs more than 550 experts across 35 states and Puerto Rico, including more than 150 employees in HUBZone areas. For more information, please visit www.RELIgroupinc.com.

