Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,779 Ageas shares in the period from 20-06-2022 until 24-06-2022.
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|20-06-2022
|4,300
|181,095
|42.12
|41.63
|42.42
|21-06-2022
|4,500
|192,672
|42.82
|42.33
|43.37
|22-06-2022
|5,100
|214,675
|42.09
|41.85
|42.43
|23-06-2022
|4,403
|181,125
|41.14
|40.81
|41.69
|24-06-2022
|4,476
|185,927
|41.54
|40.93
|41.86
|Total
|22,779
|955,494
|41.95
|40.81
|43.37
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,331,170 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,437,901. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment