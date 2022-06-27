English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 27 June 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 24 June 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 37 528 shares in the period from 20 June 2022 to 24 June 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 20 June 2022 7 000 37.5451 37.1400 37.8000 262 815.70 Tue 21 June 2022 6 500 38.3159 38.1600 38.6200 249 053.35 Wed 22 June 2022 6 528 37.9725 37.5800 38.2000 247 884.48 Thu 23 June 2022 9 000 36.8832 36.5400 37.9000 331 948.80 Fri 24 June 2022 8 500 36.8181 36.4000 37.2200 312 953.85 TOTAL

(period concerned) 37 528 37.4296 36.4000 38.6200 1 404 656.18 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 102 686 36.9864 35.8000 38.6200 3 797 986.63

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 102 686 of its own shares, or 0.13% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78 301 314), for an average price of 36.9864 euros per share and for a total amount of 3 797 987 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 7.60% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

26 August 2022 Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year

27 September 2022 Annual Report for the 2022 financial year available

28 October 2022 General Meeting

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72

email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

