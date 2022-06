BOLLORE: Availability of the description of the share buyback program

English French

Press release – 27 June 2022

BOLLORÉ

Availability of the description of the share buyback program

Pursuant to Article L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the Code de commerce, the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders authorized on May 25, 2022, in its sixteenth resolution, the Board of directors to implement a share buyback program of the company with powers to subdelegate in accordance with the law.

In accordance with Article 241-3 of the General regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program is included in the 2021 Universal registration document which has been filed on April 22, 2022 with the AMF under number D.22-0337.

This document is available on the company’s website at:

http://www.bollore.com (Shareholders / Regulated informations/Publications / Universal registration document/Registration document).

Attachment