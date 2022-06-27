English French

Nanterre, 27 June 2022

VINCI wins a rail works contract in France

Renovation of 675 km of track on the French rail network

A 5-year contract

€118 million





SNCF Réseau has awarded works package 2 of a contract relating to industrial track renovation to ETF, a VINCI Construction subsidiary. This contract is part of the performance plan agreed upon between the French State and SNCF Réseau, which operates France's rail network, on 6 April 2022.

This 5-year contract, with an initial value of €118 million, will take effect in January 2024. It will involve replacing an average of 135 km of track per year using two ETF-proprietary systems: a 550 metre long factory train that will replace tracks and fasteners, and a new 432 metre long rail transport train that will carry new tracks to the worksite and remove old ones from it.

ETF will be able to leverage the experience it acquired on the contract involving track and ballast renovation in built-up areas, which it reached with SNCF Réseau in 2015.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment