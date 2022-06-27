New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Product, By Site, By Anatomy, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283419/?utm_source=GNW

Shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, better patient outcomes, and no abdominal surgery are just a few of the benefits. As a result, the EVAR technique is now considered a routine intervention for abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). A stent is inserted into an aneurysmal section of the aorta to offer a permanent alternate path for blood flow inside the patient’s vasculature, preventing the aneurysmal sac from rupturing due to blood flow pressure.



Although EVAR has greatly decreased surgical risks and recuperation time when compared to traditional open surgery, it is still possible to make improvements to the EVAR. Market companies, on the other hand, have developed next-generation and advanced technologies to handle such issues. Endologix Inc., for example, recently received FDA approval for its percutaneous endograft delivery system and has game-changing new-generation Nellix technology, the first and only endovascular sealing solution useful in mitigating all types of endoleak. Furthermore, the market for endovascular aneurysm repair benefits from the scope of technological advancement.



Due to the clear increasing incidence and prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm disease, the aging population, and the prevalence of cardiac illness and hypertension, the endovascular aneurysm repair market is predicted to rise substantially throughout the forecast period. One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the endovascular aneurysm repair market is the rising use of alcohol among the population, as well as an increase in smoking.



Additionally, governments all over the world are implementing a variety of programs to reduce costs and raise awareness about the availability of EVAR devices and treatment processes among patients. Healthcare institutions are responding by creating EVAR devices and technology that allow patients to recover faster and with fewer consequences. Improved graft technologies, for example, have been developed to provide treatments with short landing zones and improved conformability to artery curvature. These innovations have also contributed to an increase in the success rate of EVAR operations.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the endovascular aneurysm repair market. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the amount of persons seeking stroke and heart attack treatment in medical facilities around the world due to concerns about virus transmission. In addition, a number of hospitals have moved their focus to COVID-19 patients. For the time being, endovascular aneurysm repair therapies have been placed on hold or discontinued. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to stifle growth in the endovascular aneurysm repair industry, as most hospitals remain closed as a result of COVID-19 and ongoing lockdowns in numerous countries. Patients with cardiac patients are at risk from the COVID-19 virus, which can be fatal.



Rising Application of Abdominal Computed Tomography Angiography



When vessels smaller than 1 mm in diameter were imaged using single-slice spiral CT, computed tomography angiography (CTA) revolutionized vascular imaging. Aside from its limited invasiveness, CT Angiography offers cost savings and the potential for a reduction in the overall volume of contrast material used. Abdominal Computed Tomography Angiography can be performed with as little as 50 mL of contrast material and a saline flush using the fastest scanners currently available. Assessment of the abdominal aorta, preoperative and postoperative assessment for preoperative planning for hepatic segmentectomy and pancreatic surgery, kidney and liver transplantation, mesenteric ischemia, and gastrointestinal (GI) hemorrhage are some of the common abdominal applications of CTA.



Increasing Application of Magnetic Resonance Angiography for the Treatment of Infrarenal Abdominal Endovascular Aneurysms



Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), like computed tomography angiography (CTA), has the advantage of allowing doctors to see the whole aorta, including its branch arteries. Unlike CTA, it does not expose the patient to radiation and does not require the use of iodinated contrast dye. Patients with a contrast allergy or renal insufficiency may find this more appealing. Non-gadolinium contrast agents are preferred in patients with renal disease. Blood pool contrast compounds, such as ferumoxytol, can be used to improve MRA and provide high-quality imaging.



Late or Immediate Medical Complications Post-Intervention



Due to the involvement of various processes, patients receiving EVAR treatment are constantly at risk of developing renal impairment. Because of the large amounts of iodinated dye used, contrast-in-reduced nephropathy has been a major danger in these patients. Furthermore, throughout the deployment operation, there is a considerable chance of developing atheroemboli. Endoleaks, for example, have been reported as a delayed complication. The most prevalent delayed consequences of EVAR, according to recent investigations, are distal type I and type II endoleaks. Finally, these are primarily caused by suboptimal necks, landing zone enlargements, and stent-graft design and dimension features. The risks often scare the patients from seeking the right treatment and make them avoid going to the doctor.



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Abdominal and Thoratic. The thoratic segment procured a substantial revenue share in the endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2021. The low occurrence of TAA and the lack of sophisticated devices for endovascular management can be linked to the constant development of the thoracic segment. Castor, for example, got permission from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) in June 2017 for their thoracic stent graft system. It is the first stent-graft in the world to be created for simultaneous endovascular management of the thoracic aorta and major vessels of the arch.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Percutaneous Evar, Fenestrated Evar, Aortic Stents & Taa Graft, and Others. The percutaneous EVAR segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2021. The field of aortic repair has been revolutionized by percutaneous endovascular aortic repair (EVAR). Interventionalists continue to push the boundaries of what is possible as techniques and technology improve, allowing these life-saving treatments to be done on a larger spectrum of more technically complex situations. This would further accelerate the growth of the segment.



Based on Site, the market is segmented into Infrarenal and Pararenal. The pararenal segment procured a substantial revenue share in the endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2021. Aneurysm involving the underenal juxtarenal aorta (JRA), or more rarely, suprarenal aorta with normal aortic diameter at level of celiac trunk (JRA).



Based on Anatomy, the market is segmented into Traditional and Complex. The traditional segment acquired the largest revenue share in the endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2021. A lengthy incision is used to get access to and repair the aneurysm in traditional open surgery for abdominal aortic aneurysms and other forms of aneurysms. In addition, the increase in the investment by the governments in healthcare sector would spur the growth of the market.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the highest revenue share in endovascular aneurysm repair market in 2021. This is due to an increase in the number of endovascular aneurysm repair treatments in the United States. There is an increase in the number of EVAR procedures performed in the United States. In these countries, technological breakthroughs are paving the way for the development of cost-effective devices, creating a profitable market for endovascular aneurysm repair.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Endologix LLC, Lombard Medical Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, Cook Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Artivion, Inc.



Dec-2021: Terumo Aortic released Aortic Balloon, a device, which helps physicians in the expansion of the aorta when utilizing TREO and RELAY stent-grafts in endovascular aortic repair. The Aortic Balloon is a low-profile device with 10 F and provides extraordinary inflation control and the broadest balloon diameter range, up to 50mm.



Dec-2021: Royal Philips completed the acquisition of Vesper Medical, a company involved in the development of minimally invasive peripheral vascular devices. The acquisition would complement Royal Phillips’ intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) products for venous imaging. Vesper Medical made devices, which are designed to solve the multiple anatomic challenges of the deep venous system with a modular portfolio to restore venous flow, modular portfolio to customize therapy, and resolve the symptoms of deep venous disease for the wide variety of patients with chronic venous insufficiency.



Sep-2021: Abbott completed the acquisition of Walk Vascular, a medical device company. Under this acquisition, Walk Vascular designed a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system to eliminate peripheral blood clots.



Jul-2021: Endologix received FDA approval for ChEVAS (Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing) System. The ChEVAS System is an investigational endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) sealing therapy created to merge the Nellix 3.5 endograft with parallel visceral stents to allow treatment of patients with juxtarenal, pararenal, and suprarenal AAA.



Oct-2020: Endologix launched its Alto abdominal stent graft, commencing the European. Alto would provide a highly differentiated endovascular treatment option for AAA [abdominal aortic aneurysm] patients and comprise design features that would improve ease-of-use, enhance acute results, and preserve the long-term durability related to patient-specific anatomically adaptive sealing.



Mar-2020: Endologix received FDA approval for its Alto Abdominal Stent Graft System. The system is created to expand the endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) for treating afflicted patients.



Jan-2020: Cook Medical teamed up with Bentley InnoMed, a medical technology company. This collaboration aimed to bring to market medical devices particularly indicated medical devices for whole fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair and branch EVAR and branched endovascular aneurysm repair processes.



Nov-2019: Terumo Medical Corporation completed the acquisition of Aortica Corporation, a company involved in advancing the science of personalized vascular therapy. Aortica’s AortaFit is designed to enhance graft anchoring while minimizing the chance for endoleaks and migration, which may arise from the endovascular treatment of complex abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs).



Oct-2019: Medtronic received FDA approval for its Valiant TAAA Stent Graft System. The approval was for its use in the minimally invasive repairing of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms (TAAA).



Feb-2019: Cook Medical received FDA approval for its Zenith Dissection Endovascular System. The system is comprised of a distal bare stent component and a proximal stent-graft component to offer physicians a less invasive option to open surgery for treatment of Type B dissections of the descending thoracic aorta.



Nov-2018: Cardinal Health company received FDA approval for INCRAFT AAA Stent Graft System. This system is an ultra-low profile and adaptable endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) system developed to treat infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The approval was for its use in complex access anatomies. The trial showed that the INCRAFT system was safe and effective for public use.



