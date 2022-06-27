New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Offering, By Security Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283417/?utm_source=GNW

Consumer electronics, smart devices, IoT devices, cars, and other products use the system. Many embedded system software programs are vulnerable to external threats. Embedded security solutions safeguard embedded system software against a variety of threats.



Body electronics, steering and braking systems, navigation systems, traffic control, powertrain, chassis management, and mobile and e-Com access applications are examples of embedded security in the automotive industry. In some unique cases, such as decreasing IoT attack risks and security posture evaluation, embedded security plays a vital role in robotics for enhancing reliability and performance. In addition, embedded security solutions for automotive sector applications include immobilizer systems, increased vehicle safety, component identification, telematics, guard sensors, infotainment systems, and enhanced automotive reliability.



Manufacturers can use embedded security solutions to ensure that their products and gadgets are safe from cyber threats. In defense, a multi-layer security method is used to align security-based distinction in their offering. When the technology is mission-critical, the device must work with constant reliability and predictability, and data or security on the end-user system cannot be compromised. In the defense sector, various market players are focusing on an open source-based hypervisor, integrating Linux, and a secure boot solution. For example, In January 2020, a company called Wind River announced the acquisition of Star Lab. The acquisition expands Wind River’s comprehensive offering in the defense sector by adding virtualization, software for Linux cybersecurity and anti-tamper, and cyber resiliency.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe impact on various economies all over the world. Several businesses were significantly devastated as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection. In addition, the governments of several countries were forced to impose lockdowns in their nations. As a result, the manufacturing units of numerous goods were temporarily shut down. Moreover, these lockdowns also caused a major disruption in the supply chain of various goods. Further, the COVID-19 led the worldwide healthcare industry to a significant failure due to the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for embedded security. Due to the enforcement of lockdowns around the world, the pandemic has had an influence on the market due to remote working activities in almost all workplaces around the world.



Market Growth Factors



The integration of payment functions in wearables



Clothing, smart glasses, jewelry, and virtual reality (VR) equipment are a few of the examples of wearable technology that are evolving and developing. Fitness tracking, health monitoring, and navigation are some of the possibilities for smart wearable technologies. Several of these applications, like smart home control and payments, require user consent to avoid misuse. To suit this niche market, a number of embedded security solution providers are introducing new embedded security solutions. For example, STMicroelectronics provides secure wearable solutions for a number of applications such as payment, transit, and contactless transactions.



Rising demand from the electric vehicles sector



Many automotive advancement are currently reliant on electronics and software, and IT is expected to account for a significant portion of the overall manufacturing cost. Because it has advantages over various other types of vehicles, electric vehicles are becoming highly demanded all over the world. EV charging, on the other hand, is far more than a one-step, plug-and-go process in terms of charging infrastructure. A significant amount of interaction between the charging point, the car, and the utility supplier is required to ensure that each and every electric vehicle on the grid receives the requisite amount of electrical and energy flow. In some cases, financial transactions, as well as personal data, should be handled responsibly and securely, especially when remote EV charging is provided for a fee.



Market Restraining Factors



The Shortage of semiconductors



Embedded systems require a considerable number of semiconductors. Semiconductors are crucial components of embedded security solutions. In the past few years, there is a shortage in the supply of semiconductors all over the world. In addition, the inadequate supply of semiconductors is majorly affecting the deployment of embedded security solutions all over the world. The trade war between China and the United States has majorly disrupted the global supply chain of semiconductors. Both of the countries imposed tariffs and limitations on each other, which is generating various kinds of demand and supply problems across the world.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Payment Processing & Card, Smart Identity Cards, Industrial, Smartphones, Wearables, Automotive, and Others. In 2021, the smartphone segment garnered a promising revenue share in the embedded security market. The constantly accelerating growth of this segment is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones all over the world. There is a significant number of people that are using smartphones across the world. Moreover, smartphones comprise a big amount of sensitive data related to the user. Therefore, in order to protect this data from any kind of unauthorized accesses, the deployment of embedded security solution is rising. This factor is augmenting the growth of this segment.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services. In 2021, the software segment acquired the largest revenue share of the embedded security market. The increasing growth of this segment is owing to the rising number of technological developments that are rapidly being introduced all over the world. Software plays a crucial role in the operation of embedded security devices as it works as a link among embedded systems. Hence, the growth of the segment is being augmented.



Security Type Outlook



Based on Security Type, the market is segmented into Payment, Authentication & Access Management, and Content Protection. In 2021, the payment segment procured the largest revenue share of the embedded security market. The increasing growth of the segment is owing to the constantly increasing digitalization all over the world. In the modern era, people are increasingly adopting various digital technologies, including digital payments. These digital payment platforms are usually third-party platforms, which redirect a user’s payment to the receiver. In order to prevent privacy and safety related risks, the demand for embedded security solution is rising in the payment segment. Therefore, the growth of this segment is rapidly accelerating.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific procured the largest revenue share in the embedded security market in 2021. Many of the emerging economies across the region, such as India, Singapore, China, and Japan, are concerned about cybersecurity. India holds a significant position in the world for overall DNS hijackings, with a rapid increase in cybercrime registrations. Moreover, in this region, where highly sensitive data along with a considerable number of devices are connected to the Internet of Things, security is a huge problem. Further, there is a rising tendency of cyber-attacks through ransomware and malware in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing organizations to adopt cybersecurity solutions while numerous have already shifted to remote working environments during the lockdown in various countries. These factors would drive the adoption of embedded security solutions across the region and the regional market would observe significant growth over the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Embedded Security Market. Companies such as Qualcomm, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Thales Group S.A., IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), Qualcomm, Inc., and Microchip Technology, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Embedded Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Qualcomm teamed up with Cybertrust Japan and SB Technology. This collaboration aimed to accelerate the deployment of smart solutions via the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite portfolio in order to help entities and businesses seeking to adopt and incorporate smart solutions across the world, initially in Japan.



Dec-2021: NXP Semiconductors entered into a partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet, a subsidy of the Foxconn group. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to transfer the car into the ultimate edge device.



Dec-2021: IDEMIA entered into a partnership with SHODEN and Genetec. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to implement 3D facial recognition access control across Japan. Further, this partnership would also integrate the VisionPass device of IDEMIA and patented Genetec Security Center into the security infrastructure portfolio of SHODEN.



Oct-2021: Qualcomm collaborated with NXP, a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer. Through this collaboration, the companies would introduce NXP’s SN110U and SN110U. In addition, the companies would incorporate NXP’s eSIM solutions into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear platform-based wearable devices.



Oct-2021: Renesas Electronics came into a multi-year licensing agreement with wolfSSL, a leader in providing embedded security solutions. This acquisition would allow Renesas’ 32-bit MCU offerings customers to receive a free commercial license for the wolfSSL TLS integrated Renesas hardware security engine.



Apr-2021: Infineon teamed up with Eurotech, GlobalSign, and Microsoft. This collaboration aimed to streamline secure large-scale launches of connected devices. Moreover, this collaboration would provide assurance by extending the secured device identity chain from the edge to the cloud.



Nov-2020: Texas Instruments joined hands with Xilinx, an American technology and semiconductor company. This collaboration aimed to design adaptable and scalable digital front-end solutions to offer more energy efficiency of lower antenna count radios. In addition, the new solutions would leverage Xilinx’s adaptable IP to improve the RF performance as well as the power efficiency of outdoor and indoor radio applications.



Jun-2020: Infineon Technologies came into an agreement with Blumio, the first cuffless blood pressure monitor in the world. This agreement aimed to co-develop a non-invasive wearable Infineon’s XENSIV radar chipset-based blood pressure sensor. Moreover, this partnership would integrate a 60 GHz radar chipset and system of Infineon with Blumio’s expertise in cardiovascular health monitoring in order to rapidly introduce new products to the market.



Jun-2020: Samsung Electronics partnered with Trustonic, a leading provider of cybersecurity technology. This partnership aimed to accelerate the customer experience for the mutual partners and customers of the companies. In addition, this partnership would integrate Samsung’s device-embedded Knox security platform into the security platform of Trustonic.



Jan-2020: Microchip Technology teamed up with Arrow, an American Fortune 500 company. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to streamline security and connectivity across the smart building, industrial, and energy markets.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Oct-2021: Infineon Technologies rolled out the SLS37 V2X hardware security module, a plug-and-play security solution. The new product aimed to protect the integrity and authenticity of messages along with the sender’s privacy. The new product is based on a highly secure and tamper-resistant microcontroller in order to meet the security requirements in V2X applications within telematics control units.



Jun-2021: Texas Instruments released the new Sitara AM2x MCUs, a range of new high-performance microcontrollers. The new product range aimed to enable engineers to achieve faster computing capability than conventional flash-based MCUs. Moreover, the new product range would also allow designers to improve applications like robotics, factory automation, and automotive systems.



May-2021: Microchip Technology introduced enhancements to its Trust Platform Design range. The new TPDS v2 software aimed to allow Microchip partners in order to add use cases to its rich security solutions and onboarding ecosystem intending to expand developers’ options for deploying best-in-class security.



Feb-2021: Renesas Electronics introduced 12 new RA4M2 Group MCUs into its RA4 Series microcontrollers. The new products aimed to offer a seamless combination of extremely low power consumption, enhanced security features, and high performance to the customers.



Feb-2021: NXP Semiconductors rolled out EdgeLock 2GO, an IoT service platform. Following this launch, the new product would be integrated into NXP’s Common Criteria EAL 6+ certified EdgeLock SE050 secure element in order to protect IoT devices at the edge while securely connecting them to one or more clouds as well as service providers.



Oct-2020: Microchip Technology rolled out WFI32E01PC, a Wi-Fi microcontroller module with Trust&GO-enabled verifiable and unique identity of Microchip. The new product is a highly integrated Wi-Fi MCU module that is pre-provisioned for cloud platforms.



May-2020: Samsung Electronics released EAL 6+ certified-SE chip, a standalone turnkey security solution. The new product would deliver protection for challenging tasks like accelerating mobile payment, isolated storage, and other applications.



Jun-2020: NXP Semiconductors launched MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide several multiple value propositions for the software development, rapid prototyping efforts, and the evaluation of the S32G processor.



Feb-2020: Samsung Electronics rolled out Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ certified Secure Element turnkey solution for mobile devices. The new product aimed to provide a robust security solution, including a security chip (S3K250AF) along with optimized software, that fully protects private data on isolated data storage.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Renesas Electronics took over Celeno Communications, a leading provider of innovative and smart Wi-Fi solutions. This acquisition aimed to strengthen the software development and engineering talent base of Renesas to enable the company to introduce expanded and seamless services to customers across the world.



May-2021: STMicroelectronics acquired Cartesiam, a French machine learning startup. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Cartesiam’s NanoEdge into its STM32Cube. In addition, the acquisition would also reinforce its AI strategy and technology portfolio in order to address the full spectrum of embedded machine-learning requirements.



Mar-2021: Qualcomm Technologies acquired NUVIA, a world-class technology, and CPU design company. Following this acquisition, the company would integrate advanced CPUs from NUVIA into its portfolio.



Oct-2020: Microchip Technology completed its acquisition of Tekron International, a leading developer of accurate GPS/GLONASS clocks and time synchronization solutions. This acquisition aimed to integrate Tekron’s knowledgeable products and team into its synchronization and timing portfolio.



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies acquired Cypress Semiconductor, an American semiconductor manufacturing, and design company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to increase its focus on the structural growth drivers as well as a wider line of applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Payment Processing & Card



• Smart Identity Cards



• Industrial



• Smartphones



• Wearables



• Automotive



• Others



By Offering



• Software



• Hardware



• Services



By Security Type



• Payment



• Authentication & Access Management



• Content Protection



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Renesas Electronics Corporation



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Infineon Technologies AG



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Thales Group S.A.



• IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• Microchip Technology, Inc.



