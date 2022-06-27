New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Education ERP Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Deployment Model, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283415/?utm_source=GNW

The education ERP aids in the automation of admissions, the reduction of back-office processes and time spent on the admissions process. Education ERP’s main advantages include increased efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and data security.



It automates the fee collecting process by automatically categorizing the money collected and keeping track records of all cost structure aspects, such as amounts paid for entry, tuition, books, labs, and so on, to keep students completely informed and up to date about their fee status. Additionally, the technology solution aids in the generation of automated notifications ensure that kids or their parents are notified on time, utilizing the most appropriate forms of communication.



Installing an ERP system for an educational institution is cost-effective. The feature-rich application assists in minimizing manual activities associated with critical methods of school administration, such as payroll, admission, fee collections, and others, in order to reduce the number of man-hours and save money. The money spent might be put towards important educational aims.



There are numerous ERP modules for educational institutions depending on their distinct demands, it provides personalized portals so that all stakeholders may access the notifications, information, and updates that are important to them. Students can use these portals to check uploaded assignments, upload completed work, see class schedules or timetables, test timetables, pay fees or bills for other activities, fill out forms or submit requested details, and anything else that is needed.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on several industries in the last five months. Students, professors, and staff have been affected by the closing of educational institutions, which has had societal and economic ramifications. Higher education and its students will be the hardest hit by these events, given their key career decisions are based on what they learn in higher education classes. Automated institute management systems, such as student information systems and learning management systems, will be required tools for institutions to prepare for any circumstances in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors



Presence of cloud based ERP solutions



ERP technologies have increased the operational effectiveness of numerous academic institutions, giving them a competitive advantage. Traditional data management approaches and processes are being replaced by cloud-based ERP solutions. The scalability, privacy, and control of data are all improved with a cloud-based ERP solution. It also provides administrators with real-time access, it allows them to make quick and well-informed decisions. Academic institutions face problems from rising operational complexity and quick changes in business strategies. As a result, ERP solutions were adopted in a variety of academic institutions, reducing the stress on administrators by allowing them to effectively synchronize and manage numerous business activities.



Efficiency Due to Automation & Streamlining of Recruitment Process



Automation features in the education ERP package also minimize the amount of human labor required for routine operations, such as pulling data from many systems utilized by different departments. All school departments, such as administrative, infrastructure, finance, academics, and communication, are connected through ERP software. It secures information exchange between departments and ensures that all data is collected in a centralized computer that can be accessed at any time. Certain organizations are also required to provide detailed reports to regulating authorities, which are generally done manually and take time.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of Awareness about Education ERP and its High Costs



Most educational establishments and faculties across the world have obstacles in implementing ERP approaches in their educational systems. The public in various developing nations is still unaware of the benefits of using education ERP solutions. Several academic institutions are still unaware of how education ERP systems can help them handle data safely and with maximum flexibility, limiting the market’s growth. Furthermore, the expensive cost of implementing ERP solutions is a key stumbling block to market expansion. Some school systems are aware of ERP technology, but due to the high cost of ERP, they are finding it difficult to apply these solutions.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The service segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the education ERP market in 2021. The increased utilization of technology solutions and components in educational institutions causes the services segment to grow. As a result, service providers are focusing on offering tailored services to educational institutions by knowing their needs. The services provide end-to-end functionality, allowing institutions to quickly build and administer the ERP system.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Student Management, Academic Management, Human Resource Management, Finance & Accounting Management, and Stores, Procurement Management & Others. The student management segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Education ERP market in 2021. The education ERP software aids in the handling of all elements of student management, including admission process, attendance records, student record maintenance, and monitoring student performance and development, allowing educational institutions to increase their productivity. Increasing enrollments and raising student success rates are top priorities for educational institutions. Furthermore, education ERP software aids academic institutions in properly managing their student lifecycle, including student invoicing, registration, and enrolments. Educational institutions are increasingly using education ERP software to optimize student information management and ensure accurate information retrieval across departments.



Deployment Model Outlook



Based on Deployment Model, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment witnessed a substantial growth in the Education ERP market in 2021. The growth of the cloud industry could be attributed to a variety of advantages afforded by this deployment, such as ease of integration, inexpensive implementation, and no need for upfront software investment. Using a cloud-based school ERP allows students and teachers to collaborate outside of the classroom. The contact between the personnel and the kids will improve as a result of this. The engagement takes place through an online application, in which the teacher is ready to answer questions from the students. It also creates a friendly atmosphere in the classroom.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Higher Education and K-12. The higher education segment acquired the largest revenue share in the education ERP market in 2021. In higher education, the paradigm of learning and teaching is changing. Learning aided by technology is becoming more common. Students’ expectations of universities and colleges are evolving as well. They emphasize information accessibility, such as video courses, schedules, and timetables, as well as higher access to institutional services. As a result, institutions of higher learning are taking advantage of technological improvements by implementing ERP software to improve student engagement and achievement. Higher education institutions are also implementing digitalized administration systems, which will pave the path for ERP software installation.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American region garnered the highest revenue share in the education ERP market in 2021. The demand for digital learning in Canada has increased significantly over the last decade. Canadian institutions of higher education are currently offering online and hybrid courses. A similar phenomenon can be seen in the United States, where online enrolments have been steadily expanding for over a decade. As the education sector in both these countries is developed, the implementation of ERP in K-12 as well as colleges is widespread.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Education ERP Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Ellucian Company L.P. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries), Brainvire Infotech, Inc., Serosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd. (The Hindustan Group), Unit4 N.V. (Advent International), Ellucian Company L.P., and Jenzabar Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Education ERP Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Oct-2021: Ellucian extended its partnership with D2L, the Canada-based global software company. Together, the companies aimed to improve their go-to-market abilities to better serve consumers and ease for more universities and colleges to combine ERP/SIS and LMS platforms, assuring a streamlined experience starting with the sales procedure through to execution and support.



Aug-2021: Ellucian came into a partnership with Board Middle East, an education solutions provider. Under this partnership, BME would resell and execute Ellucian Banner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it has a strong manifestation with more than 50 buyers in the education field. Additionally, the partnership would use native expertise and provide Ellucian Banner with a higher education academy.



Jan-2021: SAP SE extended its partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this extension, the companies aimed to combine Microsoft Teams within SAP’s intelligent portfolio of solutions. Moreover, The partnership extension aimed to propel the acceptance of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure.



Aug-2020: Ellucian formed a partnership with Texas Southern University, the largest historically black college and university. Through this partnership, Ellucian would work closely with TSU to recognize the most strategic solutions that would support long-term cooperative goals such as RENEW 2022, a digital transformation action planned to enhance university experiences with technology for staff, faculty, and students.



Jun-2020: Unit4 formed a partnership with Raven Intel, an independent B2B peer review site. This partnership aimed to benchmark consumer triumph through data and reports analysis based on Enterprise Resource Planning project consumer audit covering key performance indicators such as on-budget and on-time delivery of services.



May-2020: Workday came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this partnership, Workday consumer would also be capable to run Workday Adaptive Planning on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Moreover, Microsoft would embrace Workday Adaptive Planning for its global finance teams for forecasting, planning, and budgeting to help boost decision-making.



Mar-2020: Unit4 formed a partnership with Arribatec, a global provider of digital business solutions. Under this partnership, Arribatec would provide Unit4’s enterprise World ERP solution alongside its specialist solutions and services bringing a comprehensive solution to its consumers.



Jan-2020: MasterSoft ERP Solutions joined hands with Microsoft an American multinational technology corporation. Through this collaboration, ERP solution – Centralized School Management System would be integrated within Microsoft’s Aspire School Program Suite. Additionally, this collaboration would bring an incredible revolution in terms of improving the learning experiences of students along with preparing a future campus armed with state-of-the-art education ERP automation equipments.



Jan-2020: Jenzabar came into a partnership with Softdocs, the education-focused enterprise content management provider. Through his partnership, a Jenzabar-combined version of the Softdocs Etrieve platform would be accessible to all higher education institutions using Jenzabar solutions.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Jan-2022: Ellucian signed an agreement to acquire CampusLogic, a cloud-based college search-to-graduation student engagement platform. Through this acquisition, CampusLogic would deliver a more connected and cooperative experience developing more pace and certainty for students to reach their commercial demands.



Dec-2021: Oracle took over Federos, a leading provider of cloud-enabled. This acquisition aimed to expand Oracle Communications’ application offering by adjoining AI-optimized analytics, assurance, and automation solutions to control the accessibility and performance of crucial networks and systems. Moreover, the acquisition would expand Oracle’s capabilities to provide end-to-end network and service assurance, allowing communication service suppliers and companies to grow operational ability while significantly minimizing price and decreasing consumer churn.



Nov-2021: Unit4 completed the acquisition of Compright, a compact compensation planning solution. Through this acquisition, Unit4 would extend the abilities of Unit4’s ERPx by allowing the enterprise to automate the complete allowance procedure through seamless data combination and built-in analytics, using all key factors required to calculate rational and fair total rewards around various geographies.



Feb-2021: Workday took over Peakon, an employee success platform. Under this acquisition, the company provides a solution that would give consumers real-time clarity into workers’ sentiment, experience, and productivity. Additionally, Peakon would allow Workday to propel the sales of ERP applications.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Nov-2021: Oracle introduced Oracle Academy Career Center, a virtual hub. The Centre offers professors gain free access to the academic curriculum, professional training, technical certifications, and experimental learning resources for the classroom and beyond. Additionally, bespoke for higher education, the Oracle Academy Career Center provides learning pathways around a range of professions, such as development, finance, engineering, human resources, and sales.



Jun-2021: Jenzabar introduced Jenzabar Communications, a unified suite of integrated communication tools. The portfolio offers higher education institutions to provide smooth and highly customized interaction with students and other constituents. Additionally, developed into Jenzabar One, the enterprise dominating ERP and SIS platform, Jenzabar Communications allows institutions to remove interaction silos, connect multiple departments around campus, and provide unique experiences that feed to today’s learners.



May-2021: SAP SE launched SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Next-Gen free educational suite. The learning hub confront the talent gap with new tools, combined ingrained AI and learning programs to help both workers and candidate develop new skills for the cloud-first era.



Apr-2021: Ellucian introduced Ellucian Experience, a cloud-based consumer experience platform. The cloud would offer higher education’s leading technology consultation, Ellucian Experience streamlines day-to-day tasks and approaches to crucial information through a single application framework and customized dashboard, linking applications, processes, and people.



Apr-2021: Unit4 unveiled its ERP solution. The solution offers a next-generation ERP offering combined with a united cloud platform that is developed exclusively with mid-market people and service-based enterprises in mind. Additionally, with ERPx, Unit4 has taken their dominating platform infrastructure and integrated it with an absolutely advanced and intuitive ERP solution, fixed with AI and ML, including procurement, core financials, FP&A, project management, and HCM.



Feb-2021: Microsoft launched Microsoft Viva. The platform offers workers the to thrive, learn, and grow with new experiences that combine with the capacity and collaboration abilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, viva provide equipment for employee commitment, wellbeing, learning, and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of employee work.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Application



• Student Management



• Academic Management



• Human Resource Management



• Finance & Accounting Management



• Stores, Procurement Management & Others



By Deployment Model



• On-premise



• Cloud



By End User



• Higher Education



• K-12



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• Workday, Inc.



• Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)



• Brainvire Infotech, Inc.



• Serosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd. (The Hindustan Group)



• Unit4 N.V. (Advent International)



• Ellucian Company L.P.



• Jenzabar Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

