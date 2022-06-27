New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services, By Technology, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283413/?utm_source=GNW

They can create models, parts, and even entire restorations from a variety of materials. 3D printing is a cutting-edge technology that is developed to transform production techniques in a variety of industries, including healthcare. Rapid prototyping was originally established to develop a quick and cost-effective prototype for product development in industries. Since then, it has expanded and broadened its applications to include anything from prototyping to final product development. Its capacity to quickly produce correct dental implant parts like screws & abutments, crowns & bridges, and temporaries has made it popular in the dentistry industry. There are currently approximately a million 3D-printed dental implants in use around the world.



Growing focus on research & development capabilities in medical devices and implementation of advanced IT healthcare technologies, increasing geriatric population base all around the world, increasing rate of road accidents, and increasing expenditure for the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are the prime factors propelling the growth of the dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market. A rise in public-private funding for focused research projects, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing over traditional printing processes, are moreover, the demand for personalized dental equipment is also increasing, due to which, market players are significantly leveraging their potentials in order to bring enhancements in the sector.



The increasing requirement for more accurate dental models for pre-clinical education and training can be linked to the market’s steady growth. Dental 3D printing offers significant advantages by providing a precise and quick replica of orofacial anatomy & intricate geometry for training students and practitioners in various maxillofacial operations. In addition, the magnified anatomical models created by 3D printing could be useful for presenting complex dental diseases, teaching and training students in 3D spatial orientation, and treatment planning.



In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental impact on the dental 3D printing market, as most dental offices, laboratories, clinics were forced to close due to lockdowns & quarantine regulations in many regions of the world. As a result, all non-essential dental procedures were postponed, and the number of outpatient cases plummeted during this time. The patient flow was decreased once the lockdown and quarantine measures were released in most parts of the planet, as most people were hesitant to engage in the close-contact treatment required for dental treatments. Moreover, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dentistry business, in the COVID-19 scenario, could stymie the adoption of dental 3D printing because of its high capital & operational expenses.



Higher demand for cosmetic dentistry & preventive dental care .



With rising disposable income comes a greater willingness to undergo costly cosmetic operations, particularly among the elderly people. Dental restoration options and aesthetic treatments including teeth polishing and whitening are in high demand around the world. In addition, in both developing & developed countries, there has been a rise in the demand for preventive dental care along with the adoption of cosmetic dentistry, due to growing focus on dental aesthetics, changing lifestyles, the utilization of dental 3D printing approach is rising rapidly.



Increasing Edentulism in geriatric population



Edentulism (tooth loss) is a serious oral health problem within the elderly people. the WHO estimates that 30% of people aged 65 and more are edentulous. This pattern is predicted to rise the number of persons suffering from oral health issues, including edentulism, as the elderly people are more prone to various health diseases, including many dental ailments. Tooth loss is also caused by periodontal disease & dental cavities. Women live longer on average than men, hence they make up the majority of the old population, especially at advanced ages.



High operating costs & capital investment



Due to high cost of the process, dental 3D printing facilities may be unaffordable for small and medium-sized laboratories. This is a significant challenge in the market because most dental labs are small or medium-sized. The manufacturing cost of the high-resolution 3D printer is very high. This makes it more difficult for laboratories that rely on federal money, which might take a long time to secure, to install and employ such equipment. Many smaller dental clinics may prefer to outsource production to service laboratories or bureaus because of this budgetary consideration. Moreover, when the lead time increases, the speed of 3D printing decreases significantly, with parts needing days or weeks to complete.



Based on Product & Services, the market is segmented into Services, Material (Plastic, Metal, and Others), and Equipment (Dental 3D Scanners and Dental 3D Printers). In 2021, the material segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the dental 3D printing market. The rapidly increasing growth of this segment of the market is attributed to the significance of these materials. Materials, such as ceramics, hard polymers, metals, and composites, play as a base in the formation of a dental 3D image. These materials are becoming easily accessible nowadays and hence, are being widely utilized. This factor is playing a major role in the increasing growth of the dental 3D market.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Vat Photopolymerization, Selective Laser Sintering, PolyJet Technology, Fused Deposition Modeling, and Others. The Vat Photopolymerization segment acquired the largest revenue share in the dental 3D printing market in 2021, market share can be attributable to its numerous applications in the production of dentures, dental implants, CMF (craniomaxillofacial) guides, porous scaffolds, prosthetics and implants, and dental restorations, among others. Vat photopolymerization is a type of additive manufacturing (AM) technology that creates three-dimensional objects by fixing liquid resin selectively using light-activated polymerization.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutions. The Academic & Research Institution segment procured a significant revenue share in the dental 3D printing market in 2021. For the R&D process, academic & research institutes collaborate with business and government-funded institutions and organizations. Inkjet Printing program, for example, was formed by the University of Twente, Eindhoven University of Technology, and Foundation for Fundamental Research on Matter to address difficulties in the 3D printing business.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, and Implantology. The Prosthodontics segment acquired highest revenue share in the dental 3D printing market in2021.The expanding demand for crowns & bridges, the rising frequency of dental caries, the rising incidence of tooth loss, and the growing customer acceptance of sophisticated dental technology are all factors contributing to this segment’s high growth. Prosthodontics is a dentistry specialty that focuses on the diagnosis, planning treatment, rehabilitation, & maintenance of oral function, convenience, look, & health in patients who have missing or deficient teeth and/or oral and maxillofacial tissues.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for a significant revenue share of the dental 3D printing market. The growth of the regional market is fueled by an increasing geriatric population, growing demand for digital dentistry solutions to streamline clinical workflow, rising dental tourism, increasing disposable incomes, as well as the increasing focus of several major market players on growing their distribution networks in developing countries across the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Align Technology, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Dental 3D Printing Market. Companies such as Carbon, Inc., SprintRay Inc., 3D Systems Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Prodways Group, Carbon, Inc., SprintRay Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, SLM Solutions Group AG, Formlabs, Inc., Stratasys, Ltd., and Roland DG Corporation.



Feb-2022: 3D Systems came into partnership with Saremco Dental AG to drive innovation in digital dentistry. This partnership aimed to integrate the power of 3D Systems’ industry-leading NextDent digital dentistry solution with Saremco’s materials science expertise, which would allow dental laboratories & clinics to deal with a variety of indications with unparalleled precision, repeatability, productivity, & lower total cost.



Nov-2021: SprintRay came into a partnership with Nobel Biocare, a global leader in the field of innovative implant-based patient solutions for the replacement of the tooth. Under this partnership, Nobel Biocare would become an authorized distributor of all of SprintRay’s innovative 3D printing technology. In addition, SprintRay & Nobel Biocare would provide best-in-class implant workflow solutions to patients all across the world. The mix of Nobel Biocare’s innovative implant solutions, combined with SprintRay’s frictionless 3D printing technology, would consequently reduce implant delivery times, highly accurate guided surgery templates & same-day placement of implants.



Apr-2021: Carbon came into a partnership with Solid Print3D & Selltek. With this partnership, Carbon aimed to substantially grow its existence in Europe, expanded its go-to-market network & added local expertise in key geography.



Jan-2021: Candid formed a partnership with 3D printer OEM Carbon to 3D print highly-personalized clear dental aligner models. Using Carbon’s resin-based digital light synthesis (DLS) technology & L1 3D printers, Candid aimed to introduce its new "orthodontics-as-a-service" offering. Dubbed Candid Pro, the service focused on dental professionals & orthodontics practices looking forward to rising up the number of new patients they can take on while outsourcing much of the tedious aligner manufacturing work.



Feb-2020: Formlabs entered into a partnership with BEGO, a top specialist in the field of implant dentistry & prosthodontics. This partnership would enable Formlabs’ dental customers to 3D print temporary & permanent crowns and bridges directly for patients with best-in-class dental 3D printing materials of BEGO. Through this partnership with BEGO, Formlabs took a step ahead by offering 3D printing materials for permanent crowns, & get rid of the major challenges labs & dentists face as digital dentistry becomes a standard for patient care.



Dec-2021: Stratasys released the Stratasys Origin One Dental. This product is a brand-new printer in the company’s growing portfolio of 3D printing solutions for the dental industry, which provides dental labs with comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions to match the needs of the rising dental customer base.



Sep-2021: Formlabs expanded its product line by bringing updates to its Fuse 1 3D printer & stereolithography material library. Creating its significant existence in the dental segment, the company’s Fuse 1 benchtop selective laser sintering system has been approved for orthodontic model production. It means dental manufacturers would be capable to produce more than 150 dental models for clear aligners in a single print & when in comparison to SLA, would allow laboratories & clear aligner manufacturers to raise production and lower cost per part by half.



Aug-2021: Roland DGA expanded its product line by releasing SQL LCD 3D printer into the line of its dental products. This system is designed to help in the production of temporary crowns, dental models, guards, bridges, guides, and other items.



Mar-2021: Stratasys launched the J5 DentaJet 3D printer. The J5 DentaJet is the only multi-material dental 3D printer, allowing technicians to load mixed trays of dental parts. The new 3D printer can give at least five times more dental parts on a single mixed tray than competitive 3D printers, yet its compact footprint takes only 4.6 sq. ft (.43m2) of floor space.



Sep-2020: Formlabs unveiled the Form 3BL, a dental & medical 3D printer optimized for biocompatible materials. Both printers would mark the expansion of the company’s line of large format stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers to allow creators & manufacturers to print high-detail large-scale parts.



Feb-2022: 3D Systems signed an agreement to acquire Kumovis, a Munich, Germany located additive manufacturing solutions provider for customized healthcare applications. In this acquisition, the company will add a unique extrusion technology to an extensive polymer printing healthcare portfolio, enabling them to widen its addressable market for customized healthcare applications.



Sep-2021: 3D Systems signed an agreement to acquire Oqton, a cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS). Under this acquisition, Oqton & 3D Sytems would drive the utilization of additive manufacturing as a production tool.



Mar-2020: Align Technology signed an agreement to acquire Exocad, a German CAD/CAM software company. With the expertise of Exocad, Align Technology would target to make its digital dentistry platform more strong & make the digital workflow simpler for doctors.



Apr-2021: Align Technology expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. This new facility would allow the company to deal with underpenetrated & extensive market opportunities in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa (EMEA) region.



