Bureau Veritas: information related to the elements of compensation of the Chief Executive Officer

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – 27 June 2022

Information related to the elements of compensation of

the Chief Executive Officer

Published pursuant to the recommendations of

the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code of Listed Corporations

As part of its remuneration policy, Bureau Veritas grants options to subscribe or to purchase shares (“Options”) and Performance shares (“Shares”) to a number of Group employees around the world. On 14 June 2022, the Board of Directors decided to grant Options and Shares to 496 employees of the Group. The grant amounts to a total of 2 167 310 shares (1 041 900 Options and 1 125 410 Shares) representing approximately 0.48% of the share capital.

In the frame of this plan, 240 000 Options and 120 000 Shares have been allocated to the Chief Executive Officer.

The Option exercise price amounts to 26,52 Euros, equal to the average of the trading opening price of the shares on the Stock exchange during the 20 days preceding the grant date, without any discount to the share price.

This grant is conditional on meeting three performance conditions. Depending on the level of achievement of the Group Adjusted Operating Profit (AOP) (1) for 2022, the Adjusted Operating Margin (ratio of Group AOP to Group revenue) for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 and the achievement of performance conditions linked to Corporate Social Responsibility criteria over 3 years.

The vesting period for the Options and the Shares is 3 years from the grant date. At the end of this vesting period, the Chief Executive Officer will be able to exercise or acquire between 0% and 100% of the granted Options/Shares.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 & SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Caroline Ponsi Khider +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com



caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe Primatice +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com armandrigaudy@primatice.com



Etienne Linquier etienne.linquier@bureauveritas.com





1 The AOP may be adjusted with exceptional items (restructuring, change in accounting methodology etc.). The impact of currency exchange rates variation and changes in the Group perimeter could be taken into consideration

Attachment