Global Cloud Datawarehouse Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028

For many years, data warehouses have been a mainstay of corporate analytics and reporting.



Companies now can flexibly build or shrink data warehouses to comply with changing company budgets and objectives due to cloud data warehousing. A cloud data warehouse is a typical data warehouse that saves data from a range of sources, including finance systems, IoT, CRM, and many others. The data saved in a cloud-based data warehouse is highly organized and standardized, making it suitable to support a wide range of particular business intelligence and analytics use cases.



Cloud-based data warehouses enable business intelligence teams to provide faster and better insights due to enhanced access, scalability, and speed, allowing them to focus on running their business instead of managing a room full of servers.



Through Data Access, an enterprise can store data on the cloud, it provides real-time data from a variety of sources to their analysts, allowing them to perform better analyses more quickly. The Scalability is growing a cloud data warehouse, which is faster and less expensive than scaling an on-premise system because it eliminates the requirement of purchasing new hardware, and scaling can be done automatically as needed. Performance allows queries addressed faster and at a lesser cost in a cloud data warehouse than they can in a typical on-premises data warehouse.



Cloud Data Warehouses offer enhanced performance, service resilience, and other benefits to clients, boosting overall industry demand for Cloud Data Warehouse. With the increased adoption of IoT technologies and the rising usage of cloud Data warehouses for processing in different businesses for various purposes, the Cloud Data Warehouse Market is expected to grow.



IoT data is complicated, with several clients and many queries, storage built in both SQL and NoSQL and transactions that must be managed by IoT apps. The data is secure and reliable due to the Cloud Data Warehouse. Additionally, Cloud Data Warehouse provides clients with information storage, automatic data backups, and replication, accelerating the usage of Data Warehouse as a Service.



The rising significance of data analytics and business intelligence in enterprise management, along with the growing reliance on data-driven decision to boost business performance and the need for regulatory oversight and security, are likely to propel the market forward.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the world’s economic sectors and industries. The disruptions are largely due to lockdown measures created and implemented by countries across the world as a health strategy to minimize the impact of the pandemic’s spread on the worldwide population. The pandemic has boosted the market for Cloud Datawarehouses. Organizations are experiencing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of remote work environments. The recent economic downfall in response to the worldwide diffusion of COVID-19 highlights the necessity for alternative business methods.



Market Growth Factors



Deployment of Large-scale cloud data warehouses



With the current IT infrastructure’s pace along with the fast volume of data and complexity levels, companies are focusing on strategies to emphasize business operations rather than IT infrastructure. Advances in cloud-based architecture are pushing businesses to move their mission-critical operations to the cloud, including the use of cloud-based data stores and data warehouses. The increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices is one of the primary drivers leading development in the cloud data warehouse industry. The increased use of IoT-connected devices across the world has resulted in massive amounts of data being generated.



Low cost and more secure cloud data warehouse



Cloud data warehouses are becoming increasingly popular due to their low cost. On-premises data warehouses necessitate high-cost technology, lengthy upgrades, maintenance costs, and outage management. Growing a business intelligence programme increases expenses considerably because on-premises computation and storage cannot be acquired separately. Organizations with on-premises data warehouses, for example, invest a large amount of money to accommodate data influxes in advance of major events such as a new release or the upcoming years. Data warehouse teams can buy as little or as much computing power and storage as they need using cloud data warehouses. Furthermore, cloud data warehouses do not necessitate server rooms, networking, or any additional infrastructure.



Market Restraining Factors



Access control and experience of the cloud data warehouse are insufficient.



While working with data warehouses, it’s critical to define the framework of access control. In most circumstances, companies are unable to determine which departments and users require data warehouse access. When users are not balanced and permissions are not granted, the system becomes overburdened, resulting in delays that cannot be avoided. A major lack of appropriate access control and sensitive information might be obtained by unauthorized people, resulting in a significant loss of corporate growth. As a result, the installation of data warehouses requires a well-defined access control mechanism.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Enterprise DWaaS and Operational Data Storage. The operational data storage segment registered a significant revenue share in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market in 2021. The level of real data tracking and data is primarily responsible for the increase. ODS supports an organization’s existing data architecture while also supporting the organization’s current and future demands. Moreover, the increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in data stores is expected to generate future growth potentials for the ODS industry. Companies in the Cloud Datawarehouse market offer cutting-edge solutions to keep up with the rapid development of data quantities while also adhering to regulatory compliance requirements.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Analytics, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Data Modernization, and Others. The Customer Analytics segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market in 2021. Companies establish a cleaner, more accurate image of what actions need to be made inside their business by storing all data within a CDW and attaching analytics and BI tools directly to it. A CDW removes the need for product and development marketing teams to explore different data repositories in order to uncover useful information. This centralized source ensures data integrity and provides a more actionable picture of all client data coming in from diverse sources. Organizations would need to acquire data in a variety of methods to gain the most comprehensive picture of each consumer contact. The CDW is becoming the gateway, a single point of truth where structured data would be accessed. When the similar data is stored in several places, it opens up the possibility of mistakes in the data that various teams use to make choices.



Deployment Model Outlook



Based on Deployment Model, the market is segmented into Public and Private. The private segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market in 2021. The Cloud data Warehouse Private Cloud solution allows teams of industry experts to self-serve the building of autonomous data warehouses marts without the expense of bare-metal installations. All data is kept in Hadoop Distributed File System in the Cloud data Warehouse Private Cloud service’s base cluster which boost the growth of the Cloud datawarehouse market in the private sector.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large enterprise segment garnered the largest revenue share in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market in 2021. Large organizations are increasingly adopting personal cloud Data Warehouses built on No SQL-enabled storage, which provides security as well as other benefits like decreased infrastructure deployment and administrative overheads. Enterprises can develop cloud-based apps and solutions using cloud virtualization technologies, tools, and data warehouses.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, and Others. Healthcare and life sciences registered the substantial revenue share in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market in 2021. Healthcare and life sciences are one of the quickest verticals, due to the industry’s rapid development and technological breakthroughs, which are strengthening the whole industry vertical. The importance of information quality and the need for high-grade medical administrations has grown in recent years. The usage of Cloud Datawarehouse solutions in the healthcare sector was initially gradual due to data complexity and a variety of medical and clinical data. However, the increased use of Cloud Datawarehouse solutions in recent years has proven to be beneficial in administrative and clinical settings. The massive volumes of data acquired throughout the years have been put to several uses, ranging from improving patient health to testing medications.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America registered the highest revenue share in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market in 2021. A significant number of people have shifted to remote employment. In addition, Canada’s industries have been majorly benefitted from digitalization. While the evidence does not prove a causal link, it does show that digitalization is linked to increased labor productivity growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Cloud Datawarehouse Market. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Micro Focus International PLC, Teradata Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., and Snowflake, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Cloud Datawarehouse Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: Google Cloud joined hands with Mahindra Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate. Through this collaboration, Mahindra Digital Engine would use Google Cloud’s protected and dependable architecture and advanced data analytics technology.



Feb-2022: Microsoft Azure extended its partnership with Teradata, an American software company. Through this expansion, Azure aimed to combine Azure Synapse Analytics along with 60 other Azure data services within Teradatas’ Vantage to co-op with challengers.



Nov-2021: Amazon Web Services joined hands with Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. Together, the companies aimed to launch Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data to minimize the desire for investment enterprises to design and preserve foundational data-combination technology and lower the blockade to entry for ascertaining advanced observational analytics around international markets.



Nov-2021: Oracle extended its partnership with Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to support the advancement of India’s digital economy by providing a variety of organization-leading cloud solutions to more than 1 million organization consumers. Additionally, the companies would jointly market Oracle Cloud solutions to organizational consumers in the public and private sectors.



Nov-2021: Vertica came into a partnership with NetApp StorageGRID, software-defined object storage. This partnership aimed to provide enterprises the independence to adopt cloud innovation for analytics wherever data consist, without presuming the price, threats, and complication of cloud migration.



Jul-2021: Cloudera signed an agreement with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intellectual backbone of Alibaba Group. Through this agreement, Cloudera aimed at the general accessibility of Cloudera Data Platform on Alibaba Cloud in the Greater China Region to allow consumers to gain the full advantages of the cloud and fulfill enterprise demand.



Jul-2021: IBM joined hands with SAP SE, a German multinational software corporation. Through this collaboration, SAP aimed to launch SAP’s finance and data management solutions within IBM Cloud for Financial Services to help propel IBM cloud fostering within the financial services organization. Additionally, collaboration would be developed to assist the enterprise address the organization’s security, strict conformity, and flexibility conditions, while supporting business up-gradation and innovation for the financial services academy.



May-2021: Google Cloud signed a six-year strategic partnership with Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to expand their current efforts to develop an appropriated, big data platform to support the telco giant’s ongoing digital up-gradation attempt. This partnership would witness the pair work to bring additional functionality to the platform, called Nucleus, and would result in Vodafone migrating its SAP surroundings and other assorted business intelligence workloads to the Google Cloud.



Apr-2021: Cloudera joined hands with NVIDIA, an American multinational technology company. Through this acquisition, the companies aimed to combine RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark 3.0. to provide the organization the capabilities to rapidly answer to growing and ongoing enterprise tasks and provide insightful analytics. Additionally, this combination would entitle the use of data-driven intuition to power mission-critical use cases such as scam disclosure.



Oct-2020: IBM joined hands with Vodafone Idea, an Indian telecom operator. Under this collaboration, IBM would leverage VIL to convert the way data is enhanced and delivered to employees, partners, and interior systems. Additionally, depository and fragmented data can now be assigned for seamless data accessibility.



Aug-2020: Google Cloud extended its partnership with Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader. Under this expansion, the companies would introduce a new joint go-to-market initiative to boost analytics with BigQuery and SAP on Google Cloud. This latest CDC support for BigQuery would also further allow companies utilizing Google Cloud to easily improve their data warehouses with BigQuery including Informatica’s industry-leading tools.



Mar-2020: Microsoft came into a partnership with Cisco, an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to allow real-time action of data from the IoT edge and give consumers the chance to unlock enterprise worth from data.



Product Expansions and Product Launches:



Aug-2021: Cloudera introduced Cloudera DataFlow for the Public Cloud, a cloud-native service for data flows to process hybrid streaming workloads. Through this launch, consumers can automatize complicated data flow workload to propel the running ability of streaming data flows with auto-scaling abilities, and reduce cloud price by deleting architecture sizing work.



Apr-2021: IBM unveiled IBM Spectrum Fusion, storage portfolio. The solution is developed to combine IBM’s general parallel file system technology and its data protection software to give enterprises and applications easy and less complicated access to ascertain data seamlessly within the data center, at the edge, and around the hybrid cloud ecosystem.



Mar-2021: Oracle introduced a set of innovative improvements to Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse. The improved solution offers a single data platform built for enterprises to transform, ingest, store, and govern all data to run various analytical workloads from any source enterprise adding data warehouses, departmental systems, and data lakes.



Oct-2020: Micro Focus unveiled ITOM “Collect Once Store Once” Data Lake. COSO provides extraordinary storage and collection abilities built on Vertica’s powerful, rapid data analytics platform. Additionally, COSO employs a data platform to propel full-stack AIOps around the wide set of Micro Focus automation and observance solutions.



Sep-2020: Cloudera introduced analytic experiences. These services provide data specialists like analysts, data engineers, and scientists. Additionally, the Enterprise data cloud services combine CDP Operational Database, CDP Data Engineering, and CDP Data Visualization.



Aug-2020: Cloudera unveiled Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud. The solution offers authoritative container-based administration tools that minimize the time to supply analytics and machine learning within weeks to minutes. Additionally, CDP Private Cloud also changes data center economics with container-based machine and analytics learning to help minimize data center prices.



Mar-2020: Micro Focus introduced Vertica 10 Analytics Platform. The solution provides a profound combination of TensorFlow and Python for unconquered learning and PMML standard model format for multiplatform adaptability. Moreover, through this combination, scientists can use larger numbers of data and complement performance benefits to enhance replicability and precision.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2021: Cloudera took over Datacoral along with Cazena. This acquisition aimed to embrace a new generation of no-code, low-code self-service by automatic complicated operations, allowing consumers to aim at achieving value from data rather than operating configuring, and controlling the underlying architecture. Additionally, the acquisition would allow the consumer to enjoy a reduced complication and quick worth for data actions, quick innovation, stronger engagements, and enhanced insights.



Dec-2020: Google’s Google Cloud took over Dataform, a startup in the U.K. Dataform uses BigQuery’s innovative infrastructure enabling for approximately unlimited scale, to allow analysts and engineers to control all their data procedures within BigQuery.



Jun-2020: Microsoft Corporation took over ADRM Software, a leading provider of large-scale industry data models. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate ADRM with endless computing and storage from Azure enable for the formation of the intelligent data lake where data from various lines of enterprise can cooperate more rapidly.



Feb-2020: AWS took over DataRow, a unique player in the data exploration realm. Through this acquisition, AWS would allow companies to provide consumers with better AWS decisions and inquiry decisions. Additionally, AWS consumers would take benefit from quick to load data, author issues, perform visual analysis, collaborate with others to share SQL code, analysis, and results, and Build an easy-to-use interface to develop tables from DataRow.



Feb-2020: Google Cloud completed its acquisition with Looker, an American computer software company. This acquisition aimed to reinforce Google Cloud’s analytics and data warehouse abilities including BigQuery, allowing consumers to address their hardest enterprise challenges, faster while enduring entire control of data.



