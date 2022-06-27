The Global Home Services Market is expected to grow by $ 5.14 tn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.21% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288904/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the home services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing influence of digital media, the rising trend of online on-demand home services, and the rising demand for house help, especially among the working population.

The home services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The home services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Home care and design

• Repair and maintenance

• HWB

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of startups entering the market as one of the prime reasons driving the home services market growth during the next few years. Also, rising disposable incomes and improved lifestyle standards of individuals and increasing awareness pertaining to cleanliness and hygiene will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home services market covers the following areas:

• Home services market sizing

• Home services market forecast

• Home services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home services market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., Frontdoor Inc., Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd., Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., Johns Lyng Group Ltd., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., SC Pointer Systems Srl, Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Urban Co., and Zauba Technologies and Data Services Pvt. Ltd. Also, the home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

