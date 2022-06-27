Nanofibers Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanofibers have an extremely high surface area-to-volume ratio and porosity, making them appealing materials for a wide range of applications. They are increasingly used in drug delivery systems, surgical implants, water, air filtration, face masks, and protective clothing. Centrifugal spinning, electrospinning, melt blowing, and bicomponent spinning have been intensively investigated to manufacture nanofibers with various degrees of commercialization. Several new synthesis methods have also been evolved. The increasing adoption of materials with high functionality, such as absorption properties and grip, and exquisite comforts, such as soft texture and low skin irritation, has expanded the market. This is further by an increase in demand for medical-grade face veils and air and microfiltration media, high-efficiency fuel filtration, sophisticated filtration, biomedical research media, sound systems, and performance apparel.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nanofibers-market/request-sample





Increasing Research and Development to Provide Opportunities for the Global Nanofibres Market

There are several ongoing research and development activities in cellulosic nanofibers that can positively impact the demand for nanofibers. Growing penetration of electric vehicles in developed and developing countries can be a perfect opportunity to realize the untapped potential of supercapacitors, which can hold massless electrons in an electric field. In contrast, conventional batteries store energy in chemical form.

Supercapacitors could deliver short and intense bursts of power. However, it can contain only a fraction of the storage capacity of a lithium-ion battery . It can, however, only hold a fraction of the storage capacity of a lithium-ion battery. The constraint of lithium-ion batteries is slow charging. In contrast, cellulose nanofiber supercapacitors could be used to accumulate vast amounts of energy and have promising applicability for handheld electronics, transportation, and renewable energy storage, as per an article presented in the March 2021 issue of the journal Nature.

The companies with massive capital in hand and low debt-to-equity ratios are capable of increasing their R&D expenditure. Many end-users of cellulosic nanofibers, such as Nippon Paper Industries Co., have already begun such initiatives to build their competitive advantage over others.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/nanofibers-market/global/

Growing Needs from the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive the Global Nanofibres Market

Nanofibers are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry as a tool for drug delivery systems for various ailments. Because of its small size, Nanofiber is an ideal drug carrier for delivering drugs to a suitable site in the body. Nanofibers have a broad spectrum of uses in the healthcare industry, including artificial blood vessels, organs, drug and gene delivery, and medical facemasks . Nanofibers also aid in healing joint wounds and injuries and blood clotting.

Furthermore, an upsurge in both administration and private sector spending on disease treatment will drive demand for nanofibers, which are used as devices for delivering drug systems to specific sites in the body.





Impact of COVID-19

Following the pandemic, demand for polymeric nanofibers has elevated in some end-use industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceutical. However, the usage of Nanofiber in other end-use industries, such as automotive, aviation, and defense, has been significantly affected by the government's lockdowns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, carbon nanofiber and polymeric Nanofiber are replacing metals such as steel and aluminum in automobiles, aircraft, and other vehicles. However, due to COVID-19-related lockdowns, sales and marketing of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, aircraft, and other heavy-duty vehicles have plummeted.

Moreover, the decline in automotive and aerospace products and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the recovery expected for the industry in 2021 further. This, in turn, is expected to affect the global market for nanofibers, at least for short- to medium-term period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nanofibers-market/request-sample





Regional Highlights

By region, the global market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The North American dominated the nanofibre market and was valued at USD 280 million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 1555 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 21%.

The U.S. has the world's best medical and healthcare facilities. The medical sector has long been among the most critical industries in the United States and one of the most R&D-intensive. This will increase the demand for nanofibers . During the projected period, the market for nanofibers is anticipated to be driven by development in various end-user industries.

The Asia-Pacific region registered the highest growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 1555 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 21%. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. By 2030, China's total Li-ion battery capacity will be comparable to 39 million electric cars (EVs). These investments are likely to make a significant contribution to market demand growth.





Key Highlights

The global nanofibers market was estimated to be USD 785 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3350 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product type, the global nanofibre market is divided into carbon nanofiber, ceramic nanofibers, composite nanofiber, polymeric nanofiber, carbohydrate-based nanofiber, and metallic and metal oxides nanofiber. The polymeric nanofiber segment dominated the global nanofibers market, was valued at USD 395 million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 1335 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 15%. With an estimated share of around 50% in 2021. However, the carbohydrate-based nanofiber segment will register the fastest CAGR of 35% by 2030.

By application, the water and air filtration segment was valued at USD 740 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1225 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 13%. However, the medical segment is expected to register the fastest growth.





Competitive Landscape

List of Top Nanofibers Market Manufacturers

Applied Sciences Inc

Argonide Corporation

CHUETSU PULP & PAPER CO. LTD.

Donaldson Company Inc

DuPont Esfil

Tehno ASAS

Spin Technologies Inc

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

IREMA-Filter GmbH

Japan Vilene Company Ltd.

LIME

Merck KgAA

Nanofiber Solutions

NanoLayr Limited

NANOVAL GmbH & Co. KG

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD

PARDAM s.r.o

SAPPI LTD

SNC Fibers

SPUR AS

TEIJIN LIMITED

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

US Global Nanospace Inc

Global Nanofibers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Carbon Nanofiber

Ceramic Nanofibers

Composite Nanofiber

Polymeric Nanofiber

Carbohydrate Based Nanofiber

Metallic and Metal Oxides Nanofiber

By Application

Water & Air Filtration

Automotive & Transportation

Textiles

Medical

Electronics

Energy Storage

Other Applications

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Nanofibers Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Carbon Nanofiber

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Ceramic Nanofibers

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Composite Nanofiber

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Polymeric Nanofiber

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Carbohydrate Based Nanofiber

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Metallic and Metal Oxides Nanofiber

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Water & Air Filtration

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Automotive & Transportation

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Textiles

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Medical

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Electronics

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7 Energy Storage

6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.8 Other Applications

6.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Applied Sciences Inc

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Argonide Corporation

8.5 CHUETSU PULP & PAPER CO. LTD.

8.6 Donaldson Company Inc

8.7 DuPont Esfil

8.8 Tehno ASAS

8.9 Spin Technologies Inc

8.10 Hollingsworth & Vose Company

8.11 IREMA-Filter GmbH

8.12 Japan Vilene Company Ltd.

8.13 LIME

8.14 Merck KgAA

8.15 Nanofiber Solutions

8.16 NanoLayr Limited

8.17 NANOVAL GmbH & Co. KG

8.18 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD

8.19 PARDAM s.r.o

8.20 SAPPI LTD

8.21 SNC Fibers

8.22 SPUR AS

8.23 TEIJIN LIMITED

8.24 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

8.25 US Global Nanospace Inc

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/nanofibers-market/toc





Market News

In April 2021 , Teijin Limited developed a new technology to mass-produce a new version of NANOFRONT.

, Teijin Limited developed a new technology to mass-produce a new version of NANOFRONT. In February 2020 , SPUR AS developed a special nano-material that meets the standards needed for the production of medical facemasks effective for containing the coronavirus. This material has an exceptional virus filtration efficiency (70 – 95%) while the pressure drop is shallow (45 – 85 Pa).

, SPUR AS developed a special nano-material that meets the standards needed for the production of medical facemasks effective for containing the coronavirus. This material has an exceptional virus filtration efficiency (70 – 95%) while the pressure drop is shallow (45 – 85 Pa). In December 2020, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd created the CELLENPIA product line using cellulose nanofiber (CNF) and intermediates.

News Media

Everything That You Need to Know About the Life Sciences Industry in 2020

World’s Largest Aerospace and Defense Companies

Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Medical Protective Clothing Market : Information by Product (Coveralls, Gowns, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Drug Delivery Technologies Market : Information by Technology (Targeted Drug Delivery), Administration Route (Oral), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Infectious Disease Testing Market : Information by Product & Services (Kits & Reagents, Instruments), Technology (DNA Sequencing & NGS, PCR), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Fashion Face Mask Market : Information by Type (Anti-pollution, Non-Anti-Pollution), Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores), Material (Fabric, Non-fabric), and Region - Forecast till 2029

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market : Information by Type (Medical Gloves, Respiratory Protection, Masks), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs), and Region — Forecast till 2029

N95 Masks Market : Information by Product Type (Masks with Exhalation Valve, Masks without Exhalation Valve), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com