Jason Ellison Joins Risk Strategies as Employee Benefits Leader for National Health Care Practice

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Jason Ellison has joined the firm as Employee Benefits Leader, National Health Care Practice.



Ellison joins Risk Strategies with more than two decades of hands-on experience leading teams that help clients design, fund, and administer their employee benefit programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, he most recently served as Area Senior Vice President of Gallagher’s Health and Welfare Consulting business. While at Gallagher, he served on its National Healthcare Practice leadership team as well as its National Innovation Advisory Group. Before Gallagher, he was a Principal and Senior Consultant at Mercer and previously held various leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join the Risk Strategies family,” said Bob Dubraski, Risk Strategies Chief Growth Officer and National Health Care Practice Leader. “His leadership and expertise in this national role for employee benefits, focusing on the health care industry and other areas of the benefits business, will allow us to grow our existing team and the business.”

In his role at Risk Strategies, Ellison will focus nationally on coordinating the resources of two of the firm’s largest national practices to better service clients – employee benefits and health care – while developing processes to expand this model to other business segments.

“It’s really exciting to join a true specialty broker like Risk Strategies in such a pivotal role,” said Ellison. “I’m eager to apply my wide range of experience in employee benefits program consulting in a way that drives collaboration between practices to better serve clients while growing the firm’s overall business nationwide.”

Jason has extensive experience in the health care industry, including working with for-profit and non-profit hospital and health systems, multi-specialty physician organizations, and national surgical facility operators. His client work involves almost all areas of employee benefits and reward strategies, population health, compliance, network optimization, direct-to-employer strategies, and acquisition due diligence.

“Specialty expertise has driven our success for 25 years,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “Hiring a specialist of Jason’s caliber into this position underscores both our belief in his abilities as well as the advantage to clients of providing deep, collaborative expertise that delivers real business value.”

Ellison is a graduate of Texas Christian University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

