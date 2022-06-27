The Global Spandex Fiber Market is expected to grow by $ 3.50 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spandex Fiber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288901/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the spandex fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing usage in the automotive industry, rising innovative product launches, and growing memberships in health and fitness clubs.

The spandex fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The spandex fiber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Apparel and clothing

• Medical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of spandex fiber in swimming and sports clothing as one of the prime reasons driving the spandex fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for dry and comfortable fabrics for activewear and the increasing popularity of athleisure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spandex fiber market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Highsun Holding Group, Hyosung Corp., Indorama Corp., LDZ New Goshen Spandex Co. Ltd., PT. FILLATTICE Indah Industry, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., TK Chemical Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co. Ltd. Also, the spandex fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

