The Brick Invitational Proudly Announces Return of Hockey Tournament for 2011 and 2012 Birth Year Players

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament (“Brick Invitational” or the “Tournament”) is thrilled to announce its return following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, for the first time in the Brick Invitational’s history, there will be an additional Tournament for players born in 2011 to accommodate players who were supposed to play in the 2021 iteration before it was cancelled.



This year’s Brick Invitational for the 2011 age group will commence on June 29th and run until July 3rd, with the Tournament for the 2012 age group to commence on July 4th and run until July 10th.

“We could not be happier to be returning to the ice this summer at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace to once again provide these young athletes and their families with an unparalleled experience, showcasing some of the best 10- and 11-year-old hockey players from across North America,” said Craig Styles, Tournament Chairman. “We can’t wait to welcome our 14 returning teams in both tournaments and award The Brick Cup to new champions after our two-year hiatus.”

Beginning in 1990, the Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of players who have played in the Tournament going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks. Organized by a team of dedicated volunteers, the Tournament is the brainchild of Bill Comrie who, in the winter of 1990, met with executives at The Brick Warehouse Corporation and expressed his desire to create a tournament to showcase the best 9- and 10-year-old hockey players in North America. Now over 30 years later, Craig Styles, along with Andy Wigston, Executive Director and their incredible committee and team of volunteers, have created what has become an experience of a lifetime for many minor hockey players and their families.

“We could not put the Tournament on, nor create anywhere near the atmosphere and experience we are able to, without all of our passionate volunteers, sponsors, and partners,” said Styles. “When planning for this year’s edition, it was an obvious decision for us to create a second tournament for the players who missed out on last year and we can’t thank our partners, sponsors and volunteers enough for their efforts in making this happen.”

The Brick Invitational is looking forward to welcoming back 14 organizations representing 28 teams and their families from across North America to compete in this year’s Tournament – some teams having competed since the Tournament’s inception in 1990 – as well as fans from across the province looking to catch a glimpse of future stars.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelsey Marklund

Brookline Public Relations Inc.

403-471-1284

kmarklund@brooklinepr.com

Craig Styles

Tournament Chairman

780-231-1111

craigstyles16@gmail.com

Andy Wigston

Tournament Executive Director

780-932-4639

awigston@shaw.ca

Umberto Fiorillo

Coach, Team Brick

780-991-8668

Coachfio13@gmail.com