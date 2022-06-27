– Onex Appoints Ronnie Jaber and Sandeep Alva as Co-Heads of Onex Credit

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) today announced Ronnie Jaber and Sandeep Alva have been named Co-Heads of Onex Credit. Mr. Jaber and Mr. Alva are proven leaders within Onex Credit and have played a critical role in the business as it executes on its ambitious growth plan.



“Ronnie and Sandeep are seasoned and successful investors with a strong vision for the future of Onex Credit,” said Bobby Le Blanc, President of Onex. “As innovative and collaborative leaders, I am confident they will drive results for our investors, partners and employees.”

In their new roles, Mr. Jaber and Mr. Alva will oversee strategies within their respective areas of investment expertise, while leading together on Onex Credit strategic and growth initiatives. Mr. Jaber will oversee structured credit and CLOs, as well as liquid and opportunistic strategies, while Mr. Alva will continue to have responsibility for direct lending, mezzanine and structured equity.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Jaber said: “I am thrilled to be partnering with Sandeep to take Onex Credit to the next level. We’ve made significant progress already on executing on our strategic plan, and we are both excited to be leading the team through the next phase of our history.”

Mr. Alva added: “We have a team and product offering to be proud of. Our bench strength has never been greater and our team’s ability to collaborate within Onex Credit and broadly across Onex is important and leverageable in continuing to provide investors with strong returns and broad investment opportunities.”

Mr. Jaber joined Onex Credit in 2020 to focus on growing the firm’s structured credit offering, which includes its global CLO platform. He has nearly 20 years of industry experience focused on leveraged, structured and opportunistic credit globally as well as shaping macro strategy. Mr. Alva joined Onex in late 2020 through the acquisition of Falcon Investment Advisors, which he founded in 2000. He has more than 35 years of industry experience focusing primarily on mezzanine and private equity investments.

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Onex’ two primary businesses are Private Equity and Credit. In Private Equity, we raise funds from third-party investors, or limited partners, and invest them, along with Onex’ own investing capital, through the funds of our private equity platforms, Onex Partners and ONCAP. Similarly, in Credit, we raise and invest capital across several private credit, public credit and public equity strategies. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices. In addition, through our private wealth platform, we service high net worth clients in Canada. In total, as of March 31, 2022, Onex has $49.2 billion in assets under management, of which $8.2 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

