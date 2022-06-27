Catheter Market Size is projected to reach USD 88 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical catheters are devices that can be injected into a body cavity, vessel, or duct to give fluids, medicines, or gases or drain fluids or urine. Additionally, catheters can accomplish all of these roles concurrently. There are numerous types of catheters available, including intravenous catheters, urine catheters, and chest drainage tubes. It is possible to operate catheters to drain pus and fluid from cavities. For example, they may be used to aspirate pus from an abscess in the abdomen. Typically, catheters are utilized to provide fluids and drugs intravenously.

There are numerous types of catheters, including those developed for cardiovascular, neurovascular, urological, and specialized uses. When constant bladder drainage is required, catheters are normally needed for a short amount of time, such as a few weeks or months. However, in other cases, they are necessary for longer durations. The rise of the market has been primarily driven by the rising prevalence of hospitalization-causing chronic illnesses.

In addition, the market is predicted to expand during the forecast period as a result of an increased propensity among midsize catheter manufacturers to acquire a greater market share and an increase in government financing for research and development activities. Both of these variables will undoubtedly contribute to the expansion of the global catheter market.





Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Catheters and Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiovascular, Neurology, and Urology Disorders to Drive the Market of Catheters

Elective surgeries under general anesthesia require catheterization. Frequent catheter use can result in urinary tract infections caused by catheters, known as catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), and bloodstream infections caused by central lines, known as CLABSIs (CLABSIs). Chronically ill patients typically have a compromised immune system and are hospitalized for extended periods. Since catheters are routinely inserted into their blood vessels , their risk of contracting an infection is significantly increased. To reduce the risk of thrombosis and infections associated with catheter use, many companies are focusing their efforts on the development of antimicrobial catheters.

Furthermore, factors such as insufficient physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and dietary inconsistencies give rise to cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases. As these diseases become more prevalent, more individuals will need to use catheters, which is expected to increase demand over the forecast period. Additionally, end-stage renal disease is associated with high hospitalization rates and substantial costs due to the frequent use of dialysis catheters required for its treatment. It is anticipated that rising hospitalization rates attributable to a rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders will increase catheter adoption, thereby driving the market growth.





Regional Insights

North America acquires the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030. The North American market for catheters and medical supplies is the most developed. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, supportive government policies, growing awareness, the availability of qualified, skilled physicians, and well-established healthcare facilities all contribute to regional growth. In addition, expanding private research funding for research and development activities of innovative devices positively influences the market expansion in this region.

An increase in lifestyle-related chronic diseases and well-established healthcare infrastructure are additional factors driving market expansion. Moreover, an increment in the number of patients undergoing surgical procedures and a heightened awareness of minimally invasive procedures is also responsible for the market expansion in North America. The presence of a well-established regulatory framework also positively influences the expansion of the catheter market. Through Health Canada's Special Access Program, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) offers tax deductions for catheters.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest region, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach USD 26,312 million by 2030. Due to an increase in the number of catheter-offering medical equipment companies in Europe, the continent's robust healthcare system has shifted from in-patient to out-patient care. The rising geriatric population in search of better healthcare facilities and increasing patient interest in minimally invasive procedures are expected to significantly impact market growth. The rapidly expanding elderly population with chronic conditions such as incontinence, peripheral vascular disease, and cardiac issues and the European population's reliance on government-funded healthcare services are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the catheters market in this region.

Favorable government policies issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence will facilitate catheter device accessibility. In February of 2020, for instance, the United Kingdom introduced a bill titled "Medicines and Medical Device 2019-20" to revise its regulatory framework for clinical trials, medical devices, and human and veterinary medicines. However, a lack of awareness may hinder the expansion of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. This is attributable to the prevalence of kidney and cardiovascular diseases, improved medical facilities, and the availability of insurance policies. China and India are the major growth engines in Asia-Pacific, while Japan's population is rapidly aging. In addition, China and India are anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. However, shortages of nephrologists and cardiac surgeons may hinder market expansion.





Key Highlights

The global catheter market was worth USD 48 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the product, the global catheter market has been classified into Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, and Specialty Catheters. Cardiovascular Catheters are expected to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030.

by 2030. Based on end-user, the global catheter market has been classified into Hospital Stores, Retail Stores, and Others. Hospital Stores will command the largest market share during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% .

. Based on region, the global catheter market has been segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds dominion over other regions.





Competitive Players in the Market

Key players in the market of catheters are

Medtronic

Convatec Corporation

Smiths Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation





Global Catheter Market: Segmentation

By Product

Cardiovascular Catheters

Urology Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Speciality Catheters

By End-User

Hospital Stores

Retail Stores

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In 2022 , Medtronic announced the approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the sale and reimbursement of the Micraä AV Transcatheter Pacing System.

, Medtronic announced the approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the sale and reimbursement of the Micraä AV Transcatheter Pacing System. In 2022 , Convatec Corporation announced the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc.

, Convatec Corporation announced the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc. In 2022 , Boston Scientific Corporation received clearance from FDA for EMBOLDä Fibered Detachable Coil.

, Boston Scientific Corporation received clearance from FDA for EMBOLDä Fibered Detachable Coil. In 2022, Medtronic received approval from FDA for the Onyx Frontierä drug-eluting stent.

