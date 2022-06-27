Proactive news headlines including Gratomic, SPYR Technologies, Alternus Energy, BANXA, Agra Ventures and Century Global Commodities

New York , June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Standard Uranium says first two drill holes on the Thunderbird trend at its Davidson River project have excited geologists click here
- BANXA reveals series of initiatives designed to save around $10M in annual cost savings click here
- Gevo provides sweeping update on strong finances and projects currently in process click here
- Mountain Valley MD's parasite treatment Soluvec beats ivermectin in pre-clinical pharmacokinetic study click here
- SPYR Technologies retains Integrity Media to tell its story as it rolls out its 'game-changer' acquisition GeoTraq click here
- Steppe Gold anticipates 2Q gold production of around 10,400 ounces from its ATO mine in Mongolia click here
- Gratomic provides drilling update and reveals assay results from its Capim Grosso graphite project in Brazil click here
- Fobi AI launches Bevy Pass mobile wallet loyalty and rewards platform with partner Barnet Technologies click here
- African Gold announces name change to Toubani Resources click here
- Century Global Commodities appoints former Newfoundland premier Dwight Ball to its board of directors click here
- Dalrada says DES clean energy subsidiary inks partnership deal with Banyan Infrastructure to boost ESG banking transparency click here
- Alternus Energy signs agreements to buy additional 184MW solar PV in Poland click here
- FansUnite Entertainment receives conditional approval to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works posts remaining drill results from winter program at Graal discovery, Quebec click here
- Numinus Wellness launches new visual brand identity click here
- Binovi Technologies hires new software development team to further develop neuro-visual performance platform click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics says director and founder Professor Dr Raimar Loebenberg receives leadership award from Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Science click here
- Agra Ventures says David Grand appointed as its new chief executive officer effective July 1, 2022 click here
- United Lithium has plenty of options to advance lithium production for the electric vehicle market click here
- Infinity Stone Ventures inks letter of intent to option Galaxy pegmatite project from Quartier Minerals click here
