EAB Named a Top Workplace in Washington, DC, and Richmond, VA

Washington, DC, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, has once again been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post and Richmond Times-Dispatch. This is the sixth year in a row that EAB has received the Richmond honor and the fifth time EAB has received the Washington award.

Selection is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measured several aspects of workplace culture, including belongingness, employees’ belief in the company’s mission and purpose, and overall employee satisfaction.

“I’m thrilled that EAB has been named a Top Workplace again,” said David Felsenthal, Chief Executive Officer of EAB. “While the past two years have brought immense challenges, we have continued to strive for a strong firm culture that is empathetic, respectful, and inclusive. That is how we best serve our colleagues, partners, and communities when they need us most.”

Over the last two years, EAB has increased investment in equity training and has expanded employee mental health services. In addition, EAB sponsors multiple employee resource groups (ERGs) to help build an inclusive workplace. “Partnering with our ERGs has been incredibly impactful, and I am grateful for their work to educate and advocate, as well as to connect, support, and create community,” said Cara Weiman, Chief Talent Officer of EAB.

EAB received special recognition for Work-Life Flexibility. “EAB’s goal is to meet our team members where they are by offering flexible schedules and work locations,” Weiman continued. Each month, the company also offers employees 10 hours (during their regular workday schedule) for personal activities related to wellness—such as doctor’s appointments, mental health therapy, and fitness—and 10 hours to volunteer with organizations of their choice. EAB awards extra paid time off for team members who volunteer for more than 50 hours a year.

EAB is hiring. If you want to make education smarter and communities stronger, visit eab.com/careers.

