The Global Portable Air Purifier Market is expected to grow by $ 5.84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.27% during the forecast period

27% during the forecast period. The report on the portable air purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the incorporation of advanced technologies in air purifiers, the increasing need for air purifiers in urban households, and rising per capita disposable income in emerging economies.

The portable air purifier market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The portable air purifier market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in awareness of diseases caused due to air pollution as one of the prime reasons driving the portable air purifier market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of smart air purifiers and growth in online sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on portable air purifier market covers the following areas:

• Portable air purifier market sizing

• Portable air purifier market forecast

• Portable air purifier market industry analysis



This vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable air purifier market vendors that include Airfree Produtos Electronicos SA, Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Guardian Technologies LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., Real Spirit USA Inc., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Vesync Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the portable air purifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

