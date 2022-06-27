The Global Neoprene Fabric Market is expected to grow by $ 237.81 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neoprene Fabric Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288896/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the neoprene fabric market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, consumer demand for neoprene fabric-based athleisure wear, and strategic initiatives of market vendors.

The neoprene fabric market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The neoprene fabric market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Polychloroprene rubber

• Circular Knit



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased preference for purchasing sportswear online as one of the prime reasons driving the neoprene fabric market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in promotional activities of various sports and fitness apparel brands and growing use of neoprene fabric in medical and automotive industries due to its chemical/metallic bonding ability will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on neoprene fabric market covers the following areas:

• Neoprene fabric market sizing

• Neoprene fabric market forecast

• Neoprene fabric market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neoprene fabric market vendors that include Active Foam Products Inc., Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Boardriders Inc., Bosforus Textile, COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Eastex Products Inc., Fabric House S.r.l. Soc. Unipersonale, Lomo, Macro International Co., Neoprene Solution GmbH, Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group BV, SHEICO Group, Sky Industries Ltd., Techneopro Ltd., and Welcome Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. Also, the neoprene fabric market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

