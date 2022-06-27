Sell My House Fast Philadelphia Celebrates Five Years In Operation

Philadelphia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -

Buying Property 215 and Ryan Bullock proudly announce that the sell my house fast Philadelphia agency is close to achieving five years in the business of purchasing houses. Both Ryan and Ian Bullock, owners, have a history of struggles in their past. They were able to fight back from difficult mental health and recovery experiences. The owners are making a name in the Philadelphia area, as well as teaching others how to generate wealth from real estate.

The We Buy Houses Philadelphia business model includes the elimination of all fees and costs associated with the closing process, in addition to a closing window of just 21 days and no fees. Sellers are not subject to repair costs and the company purchases properties in any condition. The highest possible price offer is guaranteed. Sellers can be assured that they are working with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 5-Star ranking as a real estate company. There are no inspection fees and no waiting for mortgage approval.

Details about the company are available at https://www.buyingproperty215.com/

The owners understand the city of Philadelphia and what is required to purchase houses there. They take time with each seller to assist them in understanding the actual value of their home. Houses are purchased quickly for a cash payment.

This allows homeowners to avoid the convoluted and often lengthy process of a real estate agent sale. Homeowners are helped out of difficult situations, including a house needing major repairs or falling behind on mortgage payments or taxes. Avoiding foreclosure is a common reason for selling.

Buying Property 215 offers win-win solutions to help property owners find a way out of sticky situations such as probate, foreclosure, or owning a burdensome property. The buyers and investors focus on providing sellers with a solution to their troublesome situation and moving on with life as they love it.

About the Company

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiQdfsD4BwY

Buying Property 215 offers cash sales and a fast closing for Philadelphia area property owners. The company has years of experience in the industry. It is a family-owned and operated business with immediate knowledge of Philly prices and neighborhoods.

###

For more information about Buying Property 215, contact the company here:



Buying Property 215

Ryan Bullock

(215) 509-9510

rppb19@gmail.com

6102 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128