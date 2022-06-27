Medcor Brings Mobile Clinic to Gardiner, Montana

GARDINER, Mont., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcor is providing a mobile clinic for limited urgent care to the residents of Gardiner, beginning Sunday, June 26. Medcor has operated all three clinics at Yellowstone National Park for 20 years providing park employees and visitors with urgent care medical services. Our Mammoth clinic is still open to serve park employees and visitors, but due to the extreme flooding, it has not been accessible to the residents of Gardiner.

"We want to continue serving our patients and the residents of the Gardiner community during this unprecedented time of need by ensuring they have access to the clinical services we have provided for many years at the Mammoth clinic," says Christopher Culbertson, Director of Operations for Medcor at Yellowstone. "Medcor can deploy anywhere to help with medical needs, and we are proud to do so for the town of Gardiner."

Telehealth services from our Mammoth clinic are also available. We want to thank Yellowstone Forever, official philanthropic partner of the park, for graciously providing us a location in their parking lot, as well as power and internet for our mobile clinic!

About Medcor: Medcor offers healthcare navigation services to help companies care for their employees in a complex healthcare system. We provide onsite and mobile clinics, injury and illness triage, telemedicine, health security, and safety services so employees get the right care at the right time in the right place. Medcor is also experienced in disaster relief, rapidly deploying medical services to crews on site.

For more information on Medcor, visit www.medcor.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Medcor Mobile Clinic





Mobile clinic by Medcor available to Gardiner









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment