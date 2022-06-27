Grand Opening of Fresh New Food Lion in Wesley Chapel

SALISBURY, N.C., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning June 29, neighbors in the Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, will be able to nourish their families at a fresh, new Food Lion. The new store, located at 5939 Weddington Rd., Charlotte, NC 28104, will open to the public at 8 a.m. on June 29, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. After the ceremony, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200, commemorative apron and reusable bag. All customers will be able to taste a sampling of some of the fresh and affordable products from across the store, which will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.



“I’m so excited to open this new location in the town I call home,” said Micheal Brigman, store manager of the new Wesley Chapel Food Lion. “My family moved to Monroe when my dad retired from the Army after 22 years. I graduated from Sun Valley High School, and my three kids have all attended schools in this area too. I’m looking forward to serving our community with a store that’s clean, well-stocked and competitively priced.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, including fresh sushi, in-store fresh-cut fruit and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service, which allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as freshly brewed craft beers from many of the area’s local craft breweries; premium pimento cheese made by Charlotte’s own Trade & Tryon; and great local produce from Patterson Farms in China Grove, NC. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store features energy-efficient overhead LED lighting. Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 21 consecutive years.

In another commitment to the Wesley Chapel community, Food Lion donated $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative. The food bank will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 900 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

