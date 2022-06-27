Stoneleigh-Burnham School Launched 10th Grade Voice and Empowerment Certificate Program

GREENFIELD, Mass., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoneleigh-Burnham School (SBS), an independent boarding and day school for girls in grades 7-12 and postgraduate, is launching a new Voice and Empowerment Certificate Program for 10th-grade girls for the 2022 - 2023 academic year.

The new program, called VOICE 10, combines the School's developmentally designed 10th-grade curriculum and its focus on rhetoric, cognitive skills, and identity development, a history of success in public speaking and debate competition, and the School's mission of developing the voices of young women. Stoneleigh-Burnham created VOICE 10 after recognizing a need to increase educational opportunities that teach students to clearly and effectively express themselves in authentic and engaging ways across a broad range of audiences.

The year-long program has been designed for students seeking a unique educational experience where they can focus on finding, developing, and using their voice -- essential skills that can be carried forward into college and beyond. To earn the certificate, students will complete a specialized, VOICE 10-centered academic program, in addition to the standard Stoneleigh-Burnham 10th-grade curriculum.

Mariah L. Hepworth, Ph.D., a Stoneleigh Burnham School humanities faculty member, and debate and public speaking coach, will direct the program, believed to be the only one of its kind in the country.

Enrollment into the program will be limited in this first year, though the school will continue to admit students until the start of the school year. Families interested in enrolling in the inaugural class should visit the school website at www.sbschool.org/voice-10.

Stoneleigh-Burnham School (SBS) prepares girls in grades 7-12 & postgraduate for college and the world. SBS is a gender-inclusive academic community with an international perspective that inspires students to pursue meaningful lives based on honor, respect, and intellectual curiosity. Students are challenged to discover their best selves and graduate with the confidence to think independently and act ethically, secure in the knowledge that their voices will be heard.

