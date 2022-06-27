Ari Zoldan joins Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit Under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco

Summit To Attract 400 Family Offices, Sheikhs, Royal Families, and Sovereign Wealth Funds Representing $4.5 Trillion In Investor Wealth



Monte-Carlo, Monaco, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Media Group, LLC today announced a media partnership with the Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit taking place June 27th-29th, 2022, at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel in Monaco.

“We are delighted to welcome Ari Zoldan to Monaco this year,” said Sir Anthony Ritossa, chairman of the Ritossa Family Office. “Through this new collaboration, our investment summits will be able to leverage Ari’s extensive media distribution channels, which will further enhance our company’s and clients’ profiles.”

Sir Anthony Ritossa is a family office influencer and thematic investor with interests in private equity, real estate, and blockchain companies. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.

Notable guests include H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Sheikh Khaled Bin Ahmad Al Hamed, Chairman, Khalid Al Hamed Group, UAE, Sandro Salsano, Chairman, Salsano Group, USA and Lord Carmine Villani, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway’s BHH & MFO Global Partners Private Office.

The theme for the Monaco summit will be: "Family Offices Working Together to Invest for a Brighter Future.” It will serve as a bridge between European families and their Middle Eastern, U.S., Asian, & Latin American counterparts.

“We’re excited to be entering this new era with Sir Anthony Ritossa,” Quantum Media CEO Ari Zoldan said. “His breadth of expertise, industry insight, and reach into the global markets is unparalleled. We are honored to be a part of this media journey.”

About Sir Anthony Ritossa

During the past five years, Sir Anthony has hosted more than 5,200 elite family offices, prominent business owners, sheikhs, royal families, private investment companies, sovereign wealth funds, and industry professionals from over 55 countries at 18 conferences representing US$4.5 trillion in wealth. His events have resulted in more than U.S.$2.8 billion in investments in companies ranging from start-ups to major global corporations.

Sir Anthony’s background includes more than 30 years of international financial markets and investment experience, including senior executive positions at Nomura, Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, and Bankers Trust (acquired by Deutsche Bank).

In addition to leading his family office, Sir Anthony is a Strategic Partner and Advisory Board Member for The Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, an Advisory Board Member and Senior Advisor to The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, an Advisory Board Member for The Private Council of H.H. the Prince Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf, and an Advisory Board Member for the Dubai Blockchain Center, The Fred Hollows Foundation, and Immersion4 Global.

About Ari Zoldan

Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC, a global research and marketing company based in New York City, and host of “The Ari Zoldan Show” on iHeartRadio. As an on-air TV personality, he can be seen regularly on FOX News, CNN, and CNBC covering technology, business, and innovation. He holds press credentials for Capitol Hill and the United Nations and is a member of The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. He is one of the few selected individuals to hold the position as an IBM Watson Futurist.

Ari is a regular on the lecture circuit and speaks passionately about entrepreneurship and the need to innovate constantly. His unique and engaging approach has attracted over 100,000 business leaders and students around the world to his lectures. Previously, he was Chair of the Media and Development committee of The Zahn Center for Innovation at City College and is currently an adjunct professor at Yeshiva University.

Media Inquiries:

Quantum Media Group, LLC

Ari Zoldan

ari@arizoldan.com

917 680 8765

Attachments