Fathom Awarded Top Workplaces 2022 Honor

CLEVELAND, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathom, a digital marketing firm, is proud to be awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. Based solely on an anonymous employee survey conducted by third-party Energage, LLC, the recognition was earned for performance against 15 culture measures, including alignment, execution, and connection. This is the fourth time Fathom has received this award.

"We aspire to be a place where people can belong, contribute, and grow. For Fathomers to themselves judge us as a top workplace speaks volumes to the culture we cultivate together each day," said Jim Kohl, Fathom's Chief Operating Officer.

In a recent engagement survey, Fathomers provided anonymous, direct feedback to inform future strategic decisions. Among the most often referenced highlights were their fellow team members, a caring culture aligned with core values, flexible work arrangements, recognition for great work, and personal and professional development opportunities.

Fathom is hiring. To view open positions, visit fathomdelivers.com/join-the-team.

About Fathom

We're digital marketers who believe strong strategy starts with deep roots—in our clients' business, in digital, and in outcomes. Our digital specialists work with marketing leaders to make the biggest possible impact with their resources, providing expertise in digital advertising, marketing automation, and marketing analytics. Learn more at fathomdelivers.com.

Press Contact

Joe Adams

Director, Marketing

216.307.3789

jadams@fathomdelivers.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fathom logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment