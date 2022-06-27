Web3 RevGen Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Individual Investors and New Projects

Singapore, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiring advisors is an indispensable part of every business. These advisors are responsible for planning and executing business strategies and guiding individuals and firms in every aspect of life. Not only this, but advisors also recommend investors on whether an investment will turn out to be fruitful or not. The world of crypto, due to its newness and ambiguity, requires advisors for both individuals and firms alike. Web3 RevGen DeFi is one pre-eminent firm aiding newbies in the crypto industry by providing knowledge about the required tools and utilities for efficient trading.





A Broad and Innovative Vision

Web3 RevGen aspires to provide services for individuals and businesses that would benefit the entire crypto industry. The firm supports any technological advancement, efficiency, and service that helps to revolutionize the ecosystem thereby helping to bridge the gap between investors and projects. The company provides worthwhile educational guidance to new investors and users. The guidance is concerned with utilities and tools and their method of use to maximize profits and generate wealth. Web3 RevGen DeFi bases its core values on four pillars: Honesty, Integrity, Community, and Collaboration. The company is based on these principles and will continue to advance and thrive on these. These values and principles are reflected in the services offered and the firm’s relationship with its clients.

What Makes the Project Unique?

Web3 RevGen employs top-notch executives, team members, and business advisors that through great mutual understanding and collaboration manage to deliver the very best. The company owes its success to collaborative planning and its proper execution. In every aspect of work be it community engagement, strategic partnerships, or business acumen, the firm is very strict about its core values. Integrity is implemented in all walks of work. Web3 RevGen is highly passionate about incorporating the element of trust and reliability into the decentralized world.

A Look into the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

Web3 RevGen imparts users with the phenomenal feature of REVGEN Diamond Hands. This feature allows individuals to invest in crypto without the constant fear of losing their money. Users are provided with a set of tools that aid them in making more rational decisions concerned with investing. It also helps users embrace wealth-building opportunities that have been specifically designed to benefit the community. Web3 RevGen also introduces the REVGEN Portal, a platform where both new and old projects can access innumerable resources to attain their desired goal.

Brilliant Roadmap and Alluring Tokenomics

Web3 RevGen has planned each and every one of its objectives carefully. The firm divides the remaining year of 2022 into 3 quarters, Q2, Q3 and Q4. The company’s sublime Roadmap has planned events and launches in the first 2 quarters of 2023. With a total supply of 5 trillion tokens, Web3 RevGen has proficiently planned its Tokenomics to ensure the continued life of the project. The 6% tax collected on each transaction is directed back to benefit the community. 3% is allocated to marketing, 2% to Rewards, and 1% to auto-liquidity. Over the years the firm has witnessed the collapse of countless projects. To prevent the same fate, Web3 RevGen focuses more on sectors that are vital to the survival of the firm.

Web3 RevGen believes in financial freedom and transparency. To achieve this end, the firm has incorporated policies that depict its aims and beliefs. There are no limits imposed on wallet holding or the amount of crypto being purchased. However to ensure the protection of smallholders a maximum sell of 0.2% of the circulating supply is put in place. Web3 RevGen is actively working towards Infiltrating new markets, bringing FIAT and Crypto closer, and regulating the decentralized ecosystem. Web3 RevGen is bound to become the leader of the crypto world.

Crypto Marketplace

Web3 RevGen also has a Crypto Marketplace that will connect businesses with freelancers offering digital services in 300+ categories. This will support multi Crypto and Fiat currencies along with WRD token as mode of payment with almost real time transaction between businesses and freelancers. Credit card and Net Banking integrations will also be completed in the coming future. Furthermore, Web3 RevGen will be a registered company in Dubai to operate Marketplace.

Mission

The pre-eminent decentralized finance is highly inclined toward transfiguring the lives of not just its community members but also of the extended crypto community. A devoted team and accomplished business acumen constitute the Web3 RevGen DeFi. The community-oriented approach of the firm and its employees is bound to take the Web3 RevGen to new heights. The firm is not limited to just an alluring Tokenomics but aims to bring security to investors and accountability to projects. This is brought about together with passion, professionalism, and integrity.

Further details about Web3 RevGen can be found on the project’s official website and whitepaper.

Website | Telegram | Twitter



