Social Media Giant Meta Mentions 2B3D in Viral Tweet, Showcases Virtual Environments on Facebook

2B3D’s Virtual Environments Were Featured in a Series of Tweets and a Promotional Video Which Was Posted by Meta on Facebook This Week

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Metaverse and NFT pioneer 2B3D Inc. was mentioned in a series of tweets that referenced the virtual reality environments developed by 2B3D in partnership with the veteran-owned and operated nonprofit Forge Forward Project, to bring peace and healing to at-risk military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Meta shared a short video on Facebook’s official Meta page highlighting 2B3D’s veteran nonprofit partner Forge Forward Project, and featuring video clips of 2B3D’s virtual environments.

“It's a little surreal that [Meta] shared a video of all the good we're doing with our veteran nonprofit [Forge Forward Project] and the tech company [2B3D],” said Nathaniel Free, Chief Communications Officer for 2B3D, in response to Meta’s video. “We're bringing peace and healing to our fellow vets through virtual reality. End of story.”

Meta responded, “The way that [Forge Forward Project] is using technology to connect and heal is uplifting! Thank you for building a brighter future for veterans.”

“Thank you [Meta]!” Robert Bell, co-founder and CEO of 2B3D publicly responded. “Very grateful for your support for this mission to help restore those that so bravely put themselves in harm's way so others can live and be free.”

2B3D is a tech company creating breakthrough medical solutions with VR. Its primary focus is the integration of promising nascent medical treatments into proprietary VR games to address widespread, debilitating mental disorders at a much higher rate of success than currently available therapeutic methods. Through its partnership with Forge Forward Project, the firm is currently conducting testing on patient groups with PTSD. Its near-term goal is to make this software widely available in current VR headsets in order to save lives. 2B3D is also leveraging the same technologies to create other VR, NFT, Crypto and Play-to-Earn games to reward investors and the Web3 community with fun blockchain VR education and financial opportunities.

About Forge Forward Project

The Forge Forward Project is a veteran-owned and operated nonprofit dedicated to bringing peace and healing to our fellow vets with PTSD through cutting-edge virtual reality technology, developed using biomarkers from Functional NeuroCognitive Imaging (fNCI) brain scans. The Forge Forward Project is the first veteran-owned and operated nonprofit dedicated to helping fellow veterans in virtual reality. They are a certified tax-exempt 501(c)(3) and all donations go directly to helping transform the lives of veterans. To learn more about their mission, visit www.ForgeForwardProject.org

About 2B3D

2B3D is a decentralized metaverse with active and developing communities in the cryptoverse. The 2B3D metaverse includes several core projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher's Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci fi looter shooter. Sci-fi

2B3D’s pre-sale NFT “Genesis Project” is scheduled for July, followed by a token drop soon after. Dates to be announced on Twitter. To learn more about 2B3D, visit www.2B3D.com or follow us on Twitter at @2B3Dinc.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

2B3D@PhillComm.Global









Attachment