Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

| Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2022 second quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.

 Ticker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Ex
Distribution
Date		Record
Date		Payable
Date
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class AUnlisted$0.114506/29/202206/30/202207/25/2022
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class FUnlisted$0.118506/29/202206/30/202207/25/2022
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class UUnlistedUS$ 0.145506/29/202206/30/202207/25/2022
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2Unlisted$0.133506/29/202206/30/202207/25/2022
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3Unlisted$0.138006/29/202206/30/202207/25/2022

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com 
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.