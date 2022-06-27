U.S. Fertility Test Market to Reach $201.37 Million By 2027. Online Sales Channels to Witness Growth of Over 7% - Arizton

Chicago, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the U.S. fertility test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09%. The increasing number of fertility hospitals as well as hospital visits for fertility-related issues, and consultation for the application of fertility test kits. The increasing number of gynecologists & obstetricians and consultation services are fueling the growth of the market. Hospital-associated pharmacies drive the awareness about fertility test kits with various mediums which positively influence the market growth.



Rising adoption of the E-commerce channels for consumable healthcare products fueling the sale of fertility test kit products. Also, with the availability of a wide range of products on online sales channels with respect to the price competitiveness; buyers can easily buy the products along with a comparison of products. Increasing internet penetration and the rising population using smartphones will give a new opportunity for market growth. The availability of digital fertility test kits created a new opportunity in the US market.

U.S. Fertility Test Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $201.4 MILLION MARKET SIZE (2021) $133.5 MILLION CAGR (2022-2027) 7.09% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product (Ovulation Test Kits, Fertility Monitors, and Sperm Test Kits), Gender (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies), End-user (Homecare, Fertility & Specialty Clinics, and Hospitals) LARGEST MARKET BY PRODUCT Ovulation Test kits LARGEST SALES CHANNELS Online Sales COUNTRY COVERED U.S.

The US fertility treatment market is likely to grow at a healthy rate due to attractive long-term growth from favourable demographic and social/cultural shifts. Fertility testing is a niche industry with high margins for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering kits, which are widely used by males and females. Over the past few years, the US fertility test market has been growing at a healthy rate on account of rising awareness regarding fertility testing, increasing maternal age of women in four states of the US, rapidly increasing infertility population across the US, and awareness among the adult population.

Key Insights:

The US fertility tests market is segmented into ovulation test kits, fertility monitors, and sperm test kits segments. In 2021, the ovulation test kit segment dominated the market with more than 55% market share.

Rising concern about infertility issues and availability of At-home fertility test kits significantly drive the market growth.

The female segment dominated the market with more than 70% market share in 2021. The higher acceptance of fertility test kits by women due to higher awareness contributes to a major market share. On the other side, the male segment shows the healthy acceptance of fertility test kits in recent years.

Online sales channels are one of the fast-growing segments with a 7.64% CAGR, due to an increase in the application rate of online sales channels by providers and buyers.

The homecare segment accounted for more than 40% market share and dominate other segments during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product-

Ovulation Test Kits

Fertility Monitors

Sperm Test Kits



Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online Sales Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies



Segmentation by End-users

Homecare

Fertility & Specialty Clinics

Hospitals



Large players are forming strategic alliances and entering co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and penetration in the market. The consistently increasing product availability across the US gives a boost to the market. Most of the new start-ups and local players are trying to be in a leading position with business strategies. Some US-based companies are trying to achieve high market growth by increasing sales through online sales channels. E-commerce is the best way to acquire a high customer base and this strategy is approvingly accepted in the US by vendors.

Key Vendors

AB Analitica

Advacare Pharma

Biozhena

DNA Diagnostics Center

Fertility Focus limited

Fairhaven Health

Hamilton Thorne

Knowhen (Hilin Life Products)

Home Health (Babystart)

Give Legacy Inc

iXensor

Lady Technologies

LetsGetChecked

Medical Electronic System

Modern fertility Inc

OOVA

Premom

Samplytics Technologies Private Limited

SwimCount

Teco Diagnostic

UEBE Medical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

Sugentech

Natalist

