RECHARGE RESOURCES AWAITS DRILL PERMITS AT BRUSSELS CREEK

Vancouver, BC, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is pleased to report that it has applied for and is awaiting the approval of diamond drilling permits for its 100% owned Brussels creek Copper-Gold-Palladium property, located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia.



The fully funded Phase 1 Drill Program was designed based on the results of the previously announced Induced Polarization (IP) survey to establish the potential for copper-gold mineralization similar to mineralization present at the adjacent New Afton mine owned by New Gold Inc. (NGD – TSX).

The interpretation led to the selection of five high-priority drill targets, with each hole approximately 300 m in depth, for a total proposed program of 1500 metres. The targets for these proposed locations are highly conductive zones which are interpreted to continue from surface outcrops below near-surface more resistive zones.

Recharge Resources CEO and director, David Greenway, states, "With Recharge’s recently closed flow through private placement the company is fully funded for its designed Phase 1 drill program. Recharge was greatly encouraged by the results of the Quantec IP survey and excited to drill test these new high-priority targets at Brussels.”

About the Brussels Creek Project

The Property is an early-stage exploration property, located approximately 24 kilometres west of Kamloops, B.C., and is immediately adjacent to New Gold's New Afton mine. The Property comprises 17 claims (66 cells) covering 1,350.43 hectares. The geological setting of the property is very similar to New Afton, a silica-saturated copper-gold alkalic porphyry-style deposit, as well as the Highland Valley, Mount Polly, Kemess and Galore Creek deposits. Recent field observations noted the presence of a substantial mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry body intruding the overlying Nicola group volcanics. Historic sampling and mapping on the property, in 1983 and 1984, located a broad anomalous zone (200 metres by 400 metres) with gold values up to 3.5 grams per tonne. Grab samples taken from the property in 2019 include values of 10.1 g/t Au (with 0.7 g/t palladium) and 11.5 g/t Au.

Qualified person

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

