MINILUXE ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF DIRECTOR OPTIONS

Toronto, Ontario, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: MNLX), today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 700,000 options at an exercise price of USD $0.35 to certain non-executive directors of the Company in respect of their services to the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan"). The options are exercisable for subordinate voting shares of the Company for a period of 10 years following the date of grant and vest according to the Company’s standard vesting schedule.



About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and vocational employers, with a diverse, predominantly female and BIPOC workforce on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from talent (provision of nail care and waxing services) and product (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully-integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed nearly 3 million services. www.miniluxe.com

