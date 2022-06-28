OctoMovers Expands Its Services Across New York Region

New York, NY, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OctoMovers, one of the top Moving Companies in Manhattan New York has expanded its services across the New York area to benefit a wider clientele.

Moving homes or offices should be a time of much excitement as it marks new beginnings. However, packing all belongings, loading, and delivering them to the new destination can become a daunting proposition. Moreover, people must ensure that their belongings are safe and secure when they reach their destination, and that’s why they look for the help of professional Movers who are up to the task.



OctoMovers

And for the people of New York, OctoMovers has become the go-to destination for all their moving needs. The company understands that no two moves are identical and takes the time to understand what its clients are looking for right at the onset. Its team of friendly professionals can then answer their queries and offer the best solutions suited to their specific requirements and budgets.

OctoMovers has earned its reputation as one of the few Moving Companies maintaining complete transparency through the process. Interested clients can get a free estimate for the services they need, including all costs involved. Moreover, the company maintains a packing and moving schedule, keeping clients’ convenience in mind, and sticks to it for the best results.

It has not only earned OctoMovers the trust of its clients but their glowing customer reviews as well. They speak highly of the professional services one can expect from the company. OctoMovers of Bronx New York is known to work with experienced and expert professionals who are up to any moving task, big or small. They ensure that clients’ belongings are treated like their own and delivered to the destination safely.

The team's efforts are backed by state-of-the-art equipment, supplies, and a fleet of trucks the company has invested in. It results in smooth and hassle-free moves every time. It is also one of those Moving Companies in Manhattan New York that is a one-stop-shop for clients’ needs. From business to residential, local, and commercial moving, OctoMovers can handle all responsibilities for clients without any hassle.

People can opt for just packing services if they want to or benefit from new-age storage solutions to keep their belongings completely secure. OctoMovers has also gained a reputation for specialty moves, including delicate items like pianos. It’s interesting to note that the services offered by the company are available in Bronx, Astoria, Long Island City, Manhattan, and Queens. And now by expanding its service area, OctoMovers is bringing those professional and affordable services to a wider clientele.

About OctoMovers

With an emphasis on top-quality moving solutions and impeccable customer support, the company has become the go-to service for clients in NYC and surrounding areas.

###

Media Contact

OctoMovers

Address: 175 Walnut Ave, #302-C1 Bronx, NY, 10454

Phone: 212-328-1176

URL: https://OctoMovers.com/









newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

