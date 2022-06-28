Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours Announces Athens Tour Routes

London, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours has announced their Athens Hop On Hop Off tours, available to visitors of the capital of Greece who want to see the sights without getting bogged down by the details of planning and research what sights there are to see and how to get to them. Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours offers convenient and affordable sightseeing options, with fleets of buses operating designated routes through the cities where they operate. As the name implies, visitors can hop on the bus tours at any stop, listen to the pre-recorded audio guide with a device on the bus or from an app on their phone while they ride, and then hop off the bus when they’ve reached the next destination they want to explore. This model allows the company to serve large numbers of tourists, keeping costs low, while also allowing their customers to spend as much or as little time at each stop as their desires and travel schedule dictate.

In Athens, visitors are able to choose between a few different Athens bus tour options to see many of the top tourist sites in the oldest and largest city of Greece. With more than 3000 years of history, Athens attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world, all of whom want to see some of the best things the city has to offer. With Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours, visitors to the city can see the world famous ancient ruins of the Acropolis, which at one point in ancient history stood as a temple to the Greek goddess Athena, goddess of wisdom and war and patron of the city of Athens. They can also visit the exceptional Acropolis Museum, among many other fascinating museums and ancient sites in the city. Tickets can also include a visit to the port city of Piraeus or a memorable Sunset Tour of Cape Sounion.

All Hop On Hop Off buses are clean and sanitized according to the top recommended guidelines available. Their user friendly website works as a one stop portal for all searching and booking needs, displaying all the available offers and tours in each of the cities where they operate. In addition to Hop On Hop Off Athens, Hop On Hop Off has bus tours in a large number of major cities around the world, including Rome, London, New York City and Los Angeles. Tickets for the tours are available in single or multi-day passes, where multi-day passes must be used on consecutive days. As this article is being written, a number of the Athens bus tours have a 48 hours for the price of 24 deal available, so visitors who purchase a day pass can get a second day of touring the city free. Some of the buses used by Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours even have open tops, allowing guests to get a full, unobstructed view of the city sights as they travel through it.

Visitors to Athens can also take a full day tour to Delphi through Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours, which includes an entrance fee to the archeological site of Delphi. Delphi was a famous site in ancient times, home to the Oracle at Delphi, who resided at the Temple of Apollo in the 4th century BCE and allegedly offered incredibly accurate predictions of the future. The mountainside archeological complex of Delphi includes multiple sanctuaries to various ancient Greek gods, as well as ruins of an ancient theater complex and stadium. Guests on this tour will also visit the Delphi Archeological Museum, which houses objects that were found in the ruins. A virtual reality device also allows visitors to tour the site and travel the Sacred Way, as it was known, while admiring spectacular monuments rebuilt using 3D virtual reconstruction technology.

Readers who are interested in learning more about Hop On Hop Off Bus Tours in Athens or the rest of the cities where they have tours can visit the company website and contact them for more information.

