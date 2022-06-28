English French

CGG Expands its HPC and Cloud Solutions Business

Paris, France – June 28, 2022

CGG announced today the creation of a new HPC & Cloud Solutions business, under the leadership of Agnès Boudot, who will report to the CEO and joined the company’s executive team on June 28th, 2022.

Agnès brings in-depth High-Performance Computing (HPC) experience from the IT industry to CGG’s growing HPC & Cloud Solutions business. Over her 30-year career, she has gained experience in various areas of IT, and specifically HPC, storage & media, and visualization. Before joining CGG, she led the global HPC, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Business Line at Atos, successfully growing this business over the last five years.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said: “The HPC and cloud solutions markets offer CGG significant and immediate business opportunities that capitalize on our well-established HPC and cloud computing strengths. I look forward to working with Agnès, whose industry leadership will support and accelerate the development of our technology and go-to-market activities in this promising area of growth for CGG.”

CGG’s HPC & Cloud Solutions Business will be consolidated into the Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE) reporting segment under Geoscience (GEO).

