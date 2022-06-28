Proactive news headlines including Radiopharm Theranostics, Wiluna Mining Corporation, American Rare Earths and Creso Pharma

Sydney, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has made a poster presentation featuring its AVβ6-Integrin technology at the Sixth World Theranostics Conference being held in Wiesbaden, Germany. Click here

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF)’s joint venture partner A-Cap Energy Ltd has fulfilled phase 2 of its second earn-in milestone for the Wilconi Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia following an investment of $5 million. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has fielded highly promising first assay results from recent exploration drilling at the Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project in Wyoming, USA. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. has secured a maiden purchase order valued at A$12,283 for its Ritual Gold vaporiser products from the Weed Pool Cannabis Cooperative in Saskatchewan. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has submitted a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance application for its Pulse dual blood pressure monitor with shares as much as 26% higher to A$0.365. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) is trading higher after selling its Kouri and Babonga gold projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa, for total consideration of US$15.5 million (A$22.3 million). Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has fielded positive final results from a preclinical melanoma research program investigating the use of Zantrene ® (bisantrene dihydrochloride) in novel drug combinations for the treatment of immunotherapy and drug-resistant melanomas using cell and mouse models. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has resumed exploration at its Barabolar Project, 10 kilometres northwest of the company's Bowdens Silver Project in Central West New South Wales, with diamond drilling underway. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) welcomes further strong high-grade assays as it gathers final data for its impending maiden JORC mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Sala Silver-Lead-Zinc-(Copper-Gold) Project in Sweden. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has fielded up to 23.8 g/t gold following a drill program at the Hillgrove Gold Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has delivered shallow, high-grade gold results from ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drilling, including hits of up to 87 g/t, at the Indomitable Camp within the flagship Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has accelerated the structuring and procurement of project financing for its flagship Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic with the appointment of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, as project finance advisor. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has delivered a 25% boost in the resource at the La Demajagua gold-silver deposit in Cuba. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) is looking to raise up to $3 million via a share purchase plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders that will help in the next phase of its development of its base metals assets in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province, notably its Early Production Strategy at the flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Project. Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has inked a globally exclusive licensing and manufacturing agreement with BioHorizons Implant Systems Inc for the supply of Striate+™, a resorbable collagen membrane used for dental-guided bone and tissue regeneration procedures. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) continues to make exploration headway as it unlocks the golden potential of its Wallbrook project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has satisfied the terms of a farm-in agreement with private operators Oz Uranium and Rockland Resources, which increases its Northern Territory exploration footprint in an area highly prospective for gold, base metals and uranium. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has enhanced the prospectivity of its Skeleton Rocks Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields with new lithium targets identified from a further review of aircore drill results. Click here

